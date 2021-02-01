CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeSieve, Inc. announced the dates for a public Beta testing period, to evaluate the functionality of its innovative candidate evaluation tool, The Sieve™. Testing will run from February 8th through the 19th of 2021 and is open to all who are interested in improving recruiting productivity and getting a competitive jump with leading technology in the HR tech space.
Targeting small to mid-size businesses and recruiters, The Sieve™, improves the recruitment process, reducing time to fill and the cost per hire, through a compliant and repeatable scoring and ranking process. "Many jobs are filled manually, without the benefit of technology, relying on the time commitment of recruiters, HR Generalists, or even the business owners, taking away time that could be used running the business," says Michael Yinger, CEO of the ResumeSieve. "The Sieve™ provides a fast and cost-effective way to drive new revenue and improve the recruiting experience for all parties in the process."
The Sieve™ candidate evaluation tool eliminates the need for manual resume sorting and evaluation and can complement the capabilities of other tools in a company's HR technology toolset. The tool enables organizations to comply with fair hiring practices by unbiasedly appraising resumes from various sources against objective criteria provided by the hiring manager. The Sieve™ algorithms rank all candidates in order of qualification, ensuring that the most objectively vetted talent rises to the top. Users of the early version of the application estimate that The Sieve™ will increase recruiter productivity by up to 70%, improve speed to hire by 35% and reduce hiring costs by 30%.
Recruiters, hiring managers and related HR personnel may register to become a beta user of The Sieve™. The beta program is designed to help shape functionality development of the tool prior to launch, while providing free access to the platform after the formal rollout. When accepted, beta users will receive initial training and usage guidelines on how best to take advantage of the features The Sieve™ brings to the market. Those interested in following the progress of The Sieve™ can register here for updates on the product, the company, and the market.
As the employment market continues to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with hundreds of resumes coming in for each position, The Sieve™ shaves hours of time traditionally spent in manual resume sorting and evaluation, allowing recruiters to process candidates faster, manage more requisitions, and identify higher-quality hires.
About the ResumeSieve Organization
As a company, ResumeSieve develops tools designed to disrupt traditional recruiting models while providing a space for recruiters to drive collaboration to deliver optimum talent to their organization. To learn more about The Sieve™ candidate evaluation tool, visit http://www.resumesieve.com, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
