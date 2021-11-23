SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent Rio SEO analysis reviewing 200,000 Google Business Profiles points to a boost in consumer confidence. Last month's national search behavior revealed a significant increase in local listing search traffic and conversion metrics among retail and sit-down restaurants, compared to September 2021.
According to The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index®, consumers' perception of the current conditions improved in October—a reversal from a previous three-month downward trend and further reinforcing Rio SEO's findings.
Retail saw a 15% increase in total searches, a 21% increase in website conversions and a 21% increase in clicks for directions. Additionally, sit-down restaurants saw a 12% increase in total searches, an 11% increase in call conversions, a 13% increase in website conversions and a 14% increase in clicks for directions.
"Retailers and restaurants that provide an exceptional customer experience will win this holiday season and beyond," said Ryan Weber, director of client success, Rio SEO. "Adopting an omnichannel marketing approach will allow businesses to broaden their reach, create a seamless experience and increase opportunities for conversion—whether a customer is shopping or dining in-person, or ordering online. Retailers and restaurants should ensure their messaging is consistent and availability is updated in real-time across all platforms."
While October 2021 listing traffic and conversions were only up in these two areas month over month, all industries observed—service businesses, finance, sit-down restaurants, quick-service restaurants, retail, hotels, healthcare and multi-family residential—collectively saw YoY increases in total views, total searches and clicks for directions:
- 49% average increase in total views
- 48% average increase in total searches
- 29% increase in total clicks for directions
"The Conference Board's initial November consumer confidence sentiment is at a 10-year low. Despite this national forecast, we still hope to see a rebound in local search behavior with the holiday season quickly approaching," added Weber.
