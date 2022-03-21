CHICAGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retail Aware, a leading real-time intelligence solution for brands and retailers, has been named in CB Insights Retail Tech 100 list that highlights the top 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.
"We are honored to be recognized by CB Insights in the retail tech space this year," said Keith Fix, CEO and Co-Founder at Retail Aware. "Our focus of helping brands and retailers get immediate insights on how their products are performing in-store is more important now than ever, given current inflation and disruptions in labor and supply chains that are impacting everyone in the industry."
One of the key goals of Retail Aware is to help brands and retailers deliver the right product, at the right place, at the right time, enabling an overall superior customer experience through increased customer loyalty and satisfaction. Through sense technology and an award-winning AI engine, Retail Aware is helping some of the top brands and retailers optimize their operations processes. Obtaining insights from in-store impressions, engagements, demographics and dwell time (coming soon) is helping brands and retailers achieve a better way to manage fulfillment. Being featured in CB Insights' Retail Tech 100 list, which evaluated over 7,000 companies worldwide based on their overall health and growth potential, is a notable step for Retail Aware in its growth journey.
"As we continue to grow and expand our crucial role in brands and retailers successes, we were thrilled to receive this designation. Being selected by a trusted analyst partner like CB Insights for the Top Retail Tech 100 list is a great honor," said Tami Catron, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Retail Aware.
About Retail Aware:
Retail Aware is the leading technology company that is transforming the retail industry, enabling brands and retailers to gain in-store product display insights in real-time. Retail Aware's platform driven by sense technology and artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way the retail industry operates by offering an optimization engine that helps deliver a superior customer experience. Brands and retailers that are using Retail Aware's platform include three of the top companies in the electronics, beverages and frozen foods sectors. To learn more, visit http://www.retailaware.com. Follow Retail Aware on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Ioanna Goxhara, Retail Aware, 1 (866) 212 1258, media@retailaware.com
SOURCE Retail Aware