The Denver-based security company comments on a recent article that, while retail operations with high-value goods on hand may have the most to lose from theft, all retail businesses need to stay mindful of protecting their inventory.
DENVER, Colo., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An April 12 article in the Daily Camera reports on the search for four male suspects following a robbery in which one of the individuals brandished a gun, another reportedly used a hammer to break protective glass, and a third male suspect helped them to gather a number of valuables. A fourth man was waiting behind the store in a vehicle described as a blue Toyota Camry, reports say. The Boulder Police have requested the public's help in identifying the suspects and have asked anyone seeing a blue Camry to call 911. Denver-based firm Spear Security Inc. says that the unfortunate incident points to the very real challenges faced by stores with any kind of merchandise – whether high-value items like jewelry or more mundane merchandise that may present attractive targets for shoplifters.
The security firm notes that well-trained, professional, and highly visible uniformed security personnel – particularly in combination with the latest in electronic surveillance equipment – can provide the kind of comprehensive security needed to protect valuable merchandise such as jewelry and collectibles as well as items with obvious potential for misuse such as firearms and controlled substances. Spear Security Inc. notes that, whether it's guarding the safety of people and property at a retail site or as part of residential security, their most important tactic amounts to prevention. The visible presence of personnel and surveillance devices discourages the vast majority of perpetrators who have no wish to tangle with uniformed guards or to be arrested after the fact when caught on a digital recording, says the firm.
Spear Security Inc. points out that professional thieves, such as the ones currently being sought by Boulder police, will typically examine potential targets and will strike at whichever one seems to offer the best return with the lowest risk. The trick, therefore, is to make your store an obviously difficult target while still presenting an inviting environment for your clientele. Spear Security notes that its training emphasizes a helpful and friendly approach when dealing with the general public – and its personnel are always happy to help customers by providing directions or answering other simple questions.
When unfortunate events happen despite preventive measures, says Spear Security, its team members are trained in a calm approach that seeks to defuse tense situations to prevent relatively minor problems from becoming more serious. The firm adds that its people are always ready to contact and assist law enforcement whenever that becomes necessary.
Spear Security says that, whether it's a jewelry store or a convenience market, the heart of any business is its inventory and a good security firm aims to always employ the most useful best practices to lower the risk of losses.
Readers interested in learning more about Spear Security Inc. or its services can visit the firm's website at https://spearsecuritydenver.com/ or call (303) 298-8373.
