AUSTIN, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Father's Day is this Sunday and according to RetailMeNot, 69% of Americans plan to make a Father's Day purchase this year despite the limitations of COVID-19. Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, reminds shoppers that this year will look a little different than last. "While it might be too late to buy Dad a gift online, you still have options for contactless purchases. Consider buying online and picking up curbside. There are lots of stores offering this service and the better news is that most of these retailers are even offering deals right now."
RetailMeNot has compiled a list of resources and tips to keep in mind to make sure you are getting gifts for the father-figure in your life safely, on-time and for a steal. Head to RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal, for more info and RetailMeNot to save up to 65% off on Father's Day gifts including fitness, tools, golf, clothing and more.
According to RetailMeNot research:
- Shoppers plan to spend $89 this Father's Day
- Men are more likely to splurge on Father's Day planning to spend $114, while women plan to spend $62
- The top choices for Father's Day gifts include:
- 40% prefer a gift card
- 32% would like dinner from a restaurant
- 27% would like an at-home prepared meal
- 27% prefer clothing
- And 18% would like an alcohol purchase
Buy Online, Pick up Curbside:
For shoppers who missed their online ordering deadline, look to retailers who are offering the option to buy online, pick up curbside. Prior to COVID-19, curbside offers were only available with a handful of restaurants and retailers. Now, RetailMeNot is seeing more retailers offering this making it a safe and easy solution for gift givers in a hurry. A couple of retailers that have this option include Home Depot, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy and more.
Top Father's Day Deals:
- Dick's Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off apparel, footwear, team sports, outdoor, golf and hunting equipment
- Golf Galaxy has up to 50% off Father's Day deals
- Both Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are offering 12% cash back in-store
- DoorDash is offering $15 off and free delivery
- And Shutterfly is having 40% off sitewide
