SECAUCUS, N.J., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus crisis is turning daily work routines upside down. Businesses are being forced to change familiar working procedures, primarily enabling employees to work from their home offices on short notice – perfect circumstances for online scammers to exploit. The Threat Intelligence unit of the Munich-based cloud services provider Retarus has observed a massive increase in targeted cyberattacks. The company has now released the Retarus Anti-Phishing Guide to help raise awareness about fraudulent emails and recognize scams, while also revealing how to successfully combat such attacks.
With state-of-the-art email security services such as Retarus Email Security, companies are generally well protected against cyberattacks. Yet with home offices set up quickly and pragmatically in the wake of the crisis, these temporary workplaces often don't have the same level of protection as the office – the internet connection at home is not secured to the same extent as an enterprise network and attackers are managing to find their way into company networks through poorly safeguarded home computers.
How cyber criminals are exploiting the coronavirus crisis
"Official" information about the virus pandemic, offers of high-demand products such as respiratory masks and coronavirus test kits, or the purported need to install tools for the home office are just a few examples of the many ways in which scammers are trying to gain access to home office computers, and thus sneak their way into company networks. Staff working from home don't have the option of quickly checking with colleagues across the office whether the contents of an email could be trustworthy. This is being exploited by criminals committing CEO or CxO fraud. By impersonating their supervisors and requesting a high degree of urgency and secrecy, specific employees are targeted to disclose confidential information or arrange the remittance of company funds.
How employees can protect themselves
How employees in the home office can protect themselves optimally from phishing emails, how to recognize well-disguised scam emails, and how to behave correctly in cases of uncertainty are revealed in the Retarus Anti-Phishing Guide, which is now available for free download.
