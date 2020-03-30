NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Ed, the pioneer EdTech experts whose technology-based platforms emphasize on-demand professional development, evidence-based instruction, and data-informed assessments and monitoring, today announced that Rethink SEL was named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Social Learning Platform for Students category. Award finalists represent applications, products and services from developers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies across the PreK-20 sector.
Rethink SEL is a K-12 comprehensive social, emotional and mental health solution that promotes well-being, connectedness, and success for students and adults.
"We're honored to be a 2020 CODiE Award finalist for the Best Social Learning Platform for Students, says Diana Frezza, Senior Vice President of Education for Rethink Ed. "Our vision is to help every child learn at the highest level within a safe, supportive, involved community, and to strengthen the social and emotional development of every learner."
Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media, and digital content industries.
Rethink SEL was honored as one of 157 finalists across the 35 education technology categories.
"We are thrilled to unveil the 2020 CODiE Award finalists, the best in education technology," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "These exciting innovations are setting the pace to improve outcomes in education for students, educators, and administrators."
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists and account for 80% of the overall score. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products. The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
Education Technology category winners will be announced during an online winner announcement celebration May 19, 2020.
Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Finalists
Related Links
http://www.rethinked.com
About Rethink Ed
Rethink Ed is transforming the way teachers and students learn, grow, develop, and succeed – in school and in life. Rethink Ed helps school districts end the struggle to create healthy, positive cultures of learning to bring out the best in administrators, teachers, students, and parents with evidence-based learning solutions, technology-based tools and resources, and on-demand video instruction created by a team of educational and clinical experts.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)
SIIA is an umbrella association representing 800+ technology, data and media companies globally. Industry leaders work through SIIA's divisions to address issues and challenges that impact their industry segments with the goal of driving innovation and growth for the industry and each member company. This is accomplished through in-person and online business development opportunities, peer networking, corporate education, intellectual property protection and government relations. For more information, visit siia.net.
Contact:
Hannah Kraebel
hannah.kraebel@rethinked.com