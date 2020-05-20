WASHINGTON, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rethink Ed, the pioneer Ed Tech company delivering innovative K-12 tools and resources, announced today that Rethink SEL was named the best Social Learning Platform for Students of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
"We're thrilled that Rethink SEL has been named as the 2020 Edtech CODiE winner for Best Social Learning Platform for Students," says Diana Frezza, Senior Vice President for Rethink Ed. "Now more than ever it is critical to focus on our social emotional and mental health as we navigate through unprecedented times."
Rethink SEL is a comprehensive K-12 online platform that provides many opportunities for students of all ages and abilities, teachers, staff, and parents to develop social emotional skills. Rethink SEL's on-demand professional development videos, K-12 grade level videos, lessons and activities promote well-being, connectedness and success for all students and adults.
"Congratulations to the 2020 Edtech CODiE Award winners," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative Edtech products and services and this year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards."
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier today in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
37 awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
More information about the Awards is available at http://www.siia.net/codie.
Details about the winning products can be found at http://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.
About the CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.
About Rethink Ed
Rethink Ed is transforming the way teachers and students learn, grow, develop, and succeed – in school and in life. Rethink Ed helps school districts end the struggle to create healthy, positive cultures of learning to bring out the best in administrators, teachers, students, and parents with evidence-based learning solutions, technology-based tools and resources, and on-demand video instruction created by a team of educational and clinical experts.
