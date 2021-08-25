SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retina, a leading global advertising, marketing and technology company, has been awarded Gold for 'B2B Agency of the Year' as part of the Association of National Advertiser's (ANA) 45th Annual B2 Awards for the second consecutive year. This marks the agency's 4th 'Agency of the Year' designation in the past twelve months, in addition to the 2020 and 2021 ANA awards having been named both the 2021 Marketing Elevation Awards Marketing Communications Agency of the Year and The Drum's 2020 Martech Agency of the Year.
The ANA is the marketing and advertising industry's oldest and largest trade association. ANA member companies represent 20,000 brands, engage 50,000 industry professionals, and invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually. The Agency of the Year honor was decided by a broad panel of distinguished CMOs and senior client-side marketing leaders from around the world, representing a variety of industries.
In addition to winning 2021 Agency of the Year, Retina also took home top honors for work with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Jumio and Virbela. These accolades came in highly-contested categories including Best Corporate/Brand Website, Digital Transformation, Corporate Branding Campaign, and Best Product Launch, highlighting the integration of creative, technology, and strategy.
"We only win when our clients win," commented Ted Kohnen, Retina's CEO. "Our global teams continue to bring smart, thoughtful and inspiring ideas to clients who are willing to push and be pushed. This award comes in large part due to the measurable and impactful marketing and business results Retina teams have consistently been able to deliver."
The ANA's recognition comes on the back of a 2020 marked by resilience and record growth for Retina. In 2021, the agency has grown 70% and won over a dozen blue-chip clients globally, including Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Kloudspot, eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI), Rewe, Virbela, Sartorius (OTCMKTS: SART), Mazars, Ironhack and Blue Air. The agency also expanded engagements with Cora, The Energy Project, ING Bank (NYSE: ING), Jumio, Stanford University and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO). At the same time, the agency increased headcount globally by nearly 60%, including strategic hires such as industry veterans Michael Ruby (Chief Creative Officer) and Lynn Kozak (Canada Managing Partner).
"Innovating in a rapidly changing world is what every company needs to do to contribute and thrive. We excelled at integrating creative, technology, and strategy in an impactful way – and attract new, innovative talent in the process. We are happy to have our work recognized by some of our most prestigious peers, just as it is appreciated by our clients." said Silvian Centiu, Retina's Managing Partner.
About Retina
Retina is a leading marketing and technology services company, connecting expert services in strategy, creative, and technology to drive business impact for brands globally. With locations in San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Toronto, Madrid, Vienna, Glasgow, Bucharest, and Brasov, Retina partners with organizations such as Facebook, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bank of Montreal (BMO), ING, Esquire Bank, eXp World Holdings, and Stanford University. Retina has been recognized as the 2021 B2B Marketing Elevation Awards Agency of the Year, the 2021 and 2020 ANA B2B Agency of the Year, and The Drum's 2020 Martech Agency of the Year. Learn more at RetinaB2.com.
About the ANA
The ANA (Association of National Advertisers)'s mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, for brands and businesses, and for the industry. Growth is foundational for all participants in the ecosystem. The ANA seeks to align those interests by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed and embraced by the ANA Board of Directors and the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of nearly 1,600 domestic and international companies, including almost 1,000 client-side marketers and nonprofit fundraisers and 600 marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). Collectively, ANA member companies represent 20,000 brands, engage 50,000 industry professionals, and invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.
Media Contact
Nastasia Luca, Retina, +1 9176576938, Nastasia.Luca@retinab2.com
SOURCE Retina