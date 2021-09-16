SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ted Kohnen, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner of Retina, a leading global advertising, marketing and technology company, has been named one of the "Top 10 Most Influential CEOs Rising to the Top in 2021" by IndustryWired Magazine. Kohnen was also featured in the magazine's cover story of its special issue.
In addition to Kohnen, this year's IndustryWired list includes leaders from PayPal, Airbnb, SmartCone Technologies Inc. and NMS Consulting. IndustryWired Magazine's feature story explores how Kohnen has worked to build resilience and maintain an upward trajectory in light of the challenges the Covid-19 pandemic has created.
Sharing his views on what defines strong and successful leadership, Ted notes in the piece: "Successful CEOs and corporate leadership will be defined by not only the business metrics achieved, but also the 'people' metrics – and how skillfully they are able to make the critical connection between the two."
Ted joined Retina in September 2018 as President, Marketing Services after more than fifteen years helping global enterprises, multi-nationals, and non-profits activate their brands. Ted was named Retina's CEO in January 2020. At the helm, Ted led the company to its most successful year, increasing year-over-year billings nearly 70%, growing profits 4x, and increasing headcount by 59% globally.
Under Ted's leadership, Retina was named both the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) 2021 and 2020 Agency of the Year, the 2021 Marketing Elevation Awards Marketing Communications Agency of the Year and The Drum's 2020 Martech Agency of the Year. In addition, Retina under Ted's leadership ranks as one of the top international B2B MARCOMM Agencies by B2B Magazine and among the Chief Marketer 200.
The Columbia University graduate has become the marketing agency growth specialist. First, with his career at global B2B agency, Stein IAS, where he was CMO and then Managing Director overseeing offices in the US and China. His success made him the youngest managing director in the agency's 50-year history.
About Retina
Retina is a leading marketing and technology services company, connecting expert services in strategy, creative, and technology to drive business impact for brands globally. With locations in San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Toronto, Madrid, Vienna, Glasgow, Bucharest, and Brasov, Retina partners with organizations such as Facebook, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bank of Montreal (BMO), ING, Esquire Bank, eXp World Holdings, and Stanford University. Retina has been recognized as the 2021 B2B Marketing Elevation Awards Agency of the Year, the 2021 and 2020 ANA B2B Agency of the Year, and The Drum's 2020 Martech Agency of the Year. Learn more at RetinaB2.com
About IndustryWired
IndustryWired features insights, trends, and opinion from the greatest business leaders, founders, C-suites and entrepreneurs across different industries. IndustryWired Magazine is the best go-to industry resource for helping today's leaders build tomorrow's leading businesses. IndustryWired is known for making a big impact by supporting business enterprises and leaders to augment their brand image and make effective business decisions. Learn more at industrywired.com/
