SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retina, a leading global advertising, marketing and technology company, has been awarded Gold for 'B2B Marketing Communications Agency of the Year' as part of publisher B2B Marketing's 2021 Elevation Awards. The announcement came during B2B Marketing's flagship Ignite USA conference. This marks the agency's third 'Agency of The Year' designation in the past twelve months, having been named both the 2020 ANA B2B Agency of the Year and The Drum's Martech (Marketing Technology) Agency of the Year.
B2B Marketing's Elevation Awards celebrate the very best talent, achievement, and success in the B2B marketing space from across the USA. In addition to winning B2B Agency of the Year, Retina also took home Gold and Bronze honors in the 'Best Use of Customer Insight' category for its work with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Virbela, respectively.
"By integrating creative, technology, and strategy in the unique and characteristic way of our organization, we deliver outstanding results for our customers. We are happy to have our work recognized by some of our most prestigious peers, just as it is appreciated by our clients. We strive to continue our growth in delivering unparalleled marketing excellence," said Silvian Centiu, Retina's Managing Partner.
Even as Ad Age reports that U.S. agency revenue tumbled 6.8% in 2020, the weakest year for global agency growth since the Great Recession, Retina's big win comes as a result of a record year of agency growth, new business wins and global client impact.
In 2020, Retina increased billings nearly 70% and won over a dozen blue-chip clients globally, including Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Kloudspot, eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI), Virbela, Sartorius (OTCMKTS: SART), Mazars, Ironhack and Blue Air. The agency also expanded engagements with Cora, The Energy Project, ING Bank (NYSE: ING), Jumio, Stanford University and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO). At the same time, the agency increased headcount globally by nearly 60%, including strategic hires such as industry veterans Michael Ruby (Chief Creative Officer) and Lynn Kozak (Canada Managing Partner).
"We only win when our clients win," commented Ted Kohnen, Retina's CEO. "Our global teams continue to bring smart, thoughtful and inspiring ideas to clients who are willing to push and be pushed. This award comes in large part due to the measurable and impactful marketing and business results Retina teams have been able to deliver."
About Retina
Retina is a leading marketing and technology services company, connecting expert services in strategy, creative and technology to drive business impact for brands globally. With locations in San Francisco, Toronto, Madrid, Vienna, Glasgow, Bucharest, and Brasov, Retina partners with organizations such as Bank of Montreal (BMO), Cisco, Cora, Esquire Bank, eXp World Holdings, Facebook, IBM, ING, Jumio, Stanford University, Thermo Fisher Scientific, The US Dep. of State, Virbela, and Vodafone. Retina has been recognized as the 2021 B2B Marketing Elevation Awards Agency of the Year, the 2020 ANA B2B Agency of the Year, and The Drum's 2020 Martech Agency of the Year. Learn more at RetinaB2.com
