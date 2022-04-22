Feggans, retired U.S. Air Force medical cybersecurity leader, seeks to bring an optimistic message and proven leadership experience to Virginia Beach residents in House District 97.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant (MSgt) and local cybersecurity entrepreneur Michael B. Feggans announced his candidacy today for the newly created 97th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
A Virginia Beach resident for more than 30 years, Feggans is the proud product of the Virginia Beach Public School System. After graduating from Tallwood High School, Feggans immediately enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, being drawn to the commitment of service to his country and expanding his educational opportunities. While in the Air Force, Feggans served in a variety of technical, supervisory, and leadership positions from hospital Group Practice Manager, Expeditionary Communications Instructor, Squadron Superintendent, and Deputy Chief Information Officer, to name a few.
Feggans is a recipient of the Meritorious Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Force Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, and the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border.
He has deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013-14 to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. He led aeromedical evacuations operations for injured service members and helped establish a computer library with the Department of State. Feggans also provided on-the-ground deployment leadership to the Republic of Korea in 2018-19 as the medical Senior Enlisted Leader for the Gimhae Contingency Hospital project, helping to re-establish a $50M infrastructure project to support 500 potential casualties.
His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from Park University, MO, in 2010, a Graduate Certificate in Information, Policy & Society from Virginia Tech in 2014, a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from Norfolk State University in 2019, and most recently the Political Leadership Program from the Sorensen Institute at the University of Virginia-Weldon Cooper Center in 2021.
Feggans is currently the CEO and owner of Outerbridge Technical Solutions, a startup that focuses on cybersecurity, technology, and veteran workforce development headquartered in Virginia Beach. In 2012, Feggans successfully petitioned the Department of the Air Force and became one of the first active-duty Air Force enlisted members to work in Congress and was assigned to U.S Senator Mark Warner.
He currently serves as Vice-Chair of Operations for the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee, elected to the Second Congressional District Committee, a member of the Hampton Road African American Leadership Society, and the Vice President of the Tidewater Chapter of the Air Force Association.
"I'm excited about meeting the residents of the new 97th House District, tackling the challenging issues at hand through compassionate leadership, and continuing to serve this vibrant community with steadfast commitment," said Michael.
Michael plans to lean into education and close gaps for students within the district by focusing on educator pay and retention, strengthening entrepreneurship programming and workforce development in underserved communities, creating safer and stronger communities through comprehensive measures, and working to enhance opportunities for veterans in the region.
Find out more at http://www.MichaelFeggans.com
Twitter: @MikeFeggans
Instagram: @MikeFeggans
Facebook: /MichaelBFeggans
Media Contact
Maurice Hawkins, Michael Feggans for Delegate, 1 7579719140, info@MichaelFeggans.com
SOURCE Michael Feggans for Delegate