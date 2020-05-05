COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonel Jeff Moore, USAF, Retired, has accepted hundreds of life-changing challenges throughout his remarkable career. As an F-16 fighter pilot in the United States Air Force, he was used to flying at speeds of up to 1,500 miles per hour while operating under high G-forces and simultaneously processing multiple sources of information at a rapid pace in combat.
But in 2014, when his 9-year-old son Evan began one-on-one brain training at LearningRx to help defeat his struggles with reading and attention, Moore became fascinated with the challenges, achievements, and mental sweat that Evan's training sessions provided. It reminded him of his pilot training.
So when Kim Hanson, CEO of LearningRx, invited Moore to be a guest on her "Train Your Brain Tuesday" video series, Moore jumped at the opportunity.
"Even though my wife, Amy, is an educational psychologist and the director of research for LearningRx, I was skeptical about brain training until I saw the results for myself. Not only did Evan's cognitive skills improve dramatically, he defeated his reading struggles completely. I became such a believer in the program that I even joined the LearningRx research team as a cognitive trainer for a couple of years after retiring from the Air Force. I guess you could say brain training is in the Moore family's DNA!"
In this latest video episode, which offers free interactive brain training exercises and activities that kids of any age can do at home, Hanson challenges Moore to a brain-building exercise that requires him to add, subtract, and multiply a series of numbers in as short a time as possible. "I've been away from brain training for more than three years, so I was excited to see if my cognitive skills were still on-point."
And that, they were. Moore successfully completed 36 numbers in just 35 seconds. At the end of the video, Hanson encourages parents and their kids to complete the same challenge using a standard deck of playing cards. Anyone who films themselves beating Moore's impressive speed of 35 seconds, can submit their video to LearningRx's Facebook page where it will be posted and promoted.
To watch "Train Your Brain Tuesday" videos and learn more about live, virtual 1-on-1 online brain training, contact us at the number/email above or visit https://www.learningrx.com/about-us/train-your-brain-tuesday/
About LearningRx®
LearningRx, headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is the largest one-on-one brain training company in the world. Their training programs are delivered at more than 60 locations in the U.S. and in 45 countries around the globe (as BrainRx®). LearningRx has helped more than 100,000 individuals and families sharpen their cognitive skills to help them think faster, learn easier, and perform better. In addition to their center-based training programs that partner every client with a personal brain trainer to keep clients engaged, accountable, and on-task—a key advantage over digital brain games—the company also offers online training through real-time videoconferencing. This virtual delivery method allows clients to work from the comfort of their own home while still receiving the benefits of one-on-one brain training with a personal brain trainer. LearningRx's pioneering methods have been used in clinical settings for over 35 years and have been subjected to peer-review in more than a dozen scientific journals. To learn more visit https://www.learningrx.com/our-programs/online-brain-training/
