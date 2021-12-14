NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 48% of the growth will originate from North America for retransfer card printers market. The US is the key market for retransfer card printers in North America. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high penetration of retransfer card printers in the enterprise and consumer segments will facilitate the retransfer card printers market growth in North America over the forecast period.

The retransfer card printers market size is expected to increase by USD 168.01 million from 2021 to 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.26%, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

The retransfer card printers market covers the following areas:

Retransfer Card Printers Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the retransfer card printers market is the growth of the PaaS business model. The growing momentum of PaaS hinders the sales of stand-alone printers. In a PaaS business model, companies provide printer devices along with printer supplies such as ink cartilages and papers. This business model helps organizations efficiently manage their printing requirements without investing in printers. PaaS requirements are often outsourced to vendors to streamline services and to attain a cost-effective and well-managed imaging and printing environment. 

Retransfer Card Printers Market - Challenge

The digitization in enterprises will be a major challenge for the retransfer card printers market during the forecast period. Digitization has a high impact on the global retransfer card printers market. Owing to digitization, many enterprises use online channels to advertise their products and services and share information. They use electronic versions of documents, such as e-brochures, e-catalogs, e-annual reports, and e-manuals, instead of printed materials. The rising number of Internet users, the increasing penetration of smartphones, and developments in communication network infrastructure are fueling the adoption of various digital channels by enterprises to promote their products and services and share vital information.

Retransfer Card Printers Market - Segmentation

The retransfer card printers market analysis includes segmentation by product (single-sided printing and double-sided printing) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The retransfer card printers market share growth by the single-sided printing segment will be significant during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The retransfer card printers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Ai Holdings Corp.
  • DASCOM Americas SBI LLC
  • Entrust Datacard Corp.
  • Evolis
  • HID Global Corp.
  • IDP Corp. Ltd.
  • Kanematsu Corp.
  • Magicard Ltd.
  • Matica Technologies Group SA
  • Zebra Technologies Corp.

The retransfer card printers market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. 

Retransfer Card Printers Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 168.01 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.44

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, Japan, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ai Holdings Corp., DASCOM Americas SBI LLC, Entrust Datacard Corp., Evolis, HID Global Corp., IDP Corp. Ltd., Kanematsu Corp., Magicard Ltd., Matica Technologies Group SA, and Zebra Technologies Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

