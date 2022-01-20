NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Halfpricesoft.com caters to both seasoned and new customers in the latest 2021 ezW2Correction. Customers will love the two options for importing data with the latest version. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document. These features from developer's will offer peace of mind and quicker processing for W2 and W3 Correction forms.
No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.
"New 2021 ezW2Correction software offers two options to import data for returning customers peace of mind and ease of use." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge
ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. It prints W2C and W3C for 2011 to 2021. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.
As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.
The main features include, but are not limited to:
- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
- ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file
- ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate
To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
