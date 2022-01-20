NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Halfpricesoft.com caters to both seasoned and new customers in the latest 2021 ezW2Correction. Customers will love the two options for importing data with the latest version. Data may now be imported from a CSV file or from an efile document. These features from developer's will offer peace of mind and quicker processing for W2 and W3 Correction forms.

No red Forms are needed with ezW2Correction software! ezW2Correction software can print W-2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W-3C on white paper. SSA-approved. This will allow customers to save money on expensive preprinted forms.

"New 2021 ezW2Correction software offers two options to import data for returning customers peace of mind and ease of use." Said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge

ezW2Correction software starts at 49.00 for a single user version. It prints W2C and W3C for 2011 to 2021. The latest version includes options for data importing. ezW2Correction software developers are confident that this W2C and W3C preparing and printing software is easy-to-use and affordable for new and returning customers.

As with all software from Halfpricesoft.com, ezW2Correction has a user-friendly design that allows customers to get started immediately after installation from

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp. The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

The main features include, but are not limited to:

  • ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C on plain white paper (This feature is SSA-approved)
  • ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms if preferred by customer
  • ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file
  • ezW2Correction supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

To start a no cost or obligation test drive for up to 30 days with ezW2Correction software, visit

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2c_software.asp.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.