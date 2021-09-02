WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to make car dealership marketing easier, Colorado-based reusable balloon manufacturer and supplier Balloon Innovations Inc. recently launched a new website to provide detailed information about their balloon display installation and maintenance services.
The company stocks a wide selection of helium-free balloons on their e-commerce website, including PermaShine®, DuraBalloon®, and BalloonBobber® products. These glossy, weather-hardy balloons are popular display and decor items for businesses, apartment complexes, car dealerships, and more.
The new website, https://www.ballooninservice.com/, features options for balloon displays, flags, and banners, as well as ongoing service for the automatic maintenance and upkeep of these car dealership marketing products.
"We offer a solution for companies that are tired of wasting time and money on easily-deflated, ugly balloon displays," said Chris Wicken, president of Balloon Innovations Inc. "Not only do our products look great and last a long time, but our services will make maintaining a consistently attractive showroom or car lot much easier and more convenient for our customers with auto-pilot service programs for seasonal and holiday displays."
Services include premium products manufactured by Balloon Innovations, as well as installation, all necessary hardware, free emergency replacements, and no startup fees. Automatic color changes, service checks, and free upgrades are available depending on the plan. The Balloon Innovations car dealership marketing service area currently includes California, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Louisiana, with plans for further expansion.
"We are constantly adding new, innovative products to our service offering, so customers can always expect to be presented with the latest and greatest products on the market," Wicken said.
For more details about how your business can benefit from automatic balloon display maintenance and upkeep services, give us a call at 800-970-8994 or visit our service website to begin: https://www.ballooninservice.com/start-your-service-page.
About Balloon Innovations Inc.
Balloon Innovations is a family-owned business headquartered in Westminster, CO, but supplies car dealerships with balloon displays and maintenance services in 34 cities across the West and Midwest. With more than 2,000 dealerships served and over 25 active service technicians, Balloon Innovations strives to make dealership displays simple, so you don't have to worry about deflated balloons and tired displays ever again.
For more information about Balloon Innovations retail products, please visit their main website at https://www.balloonin.com/.
Media Contact
Chris Wicken, Balloon Innovations Inc., 720-296-2814, chris@balloonin.com
SOURCE Balloon Innovations Inc.