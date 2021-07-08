RESTON, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revature is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Revature. For example, 83% of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company, while more than three quarters agreed that "people care about each other here."
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Revature is one of the best companies to work for in the country."
"As the leading provider of tech talent, Revature is all about people," said Revature co-founder and CEO Ashwin Bharath. "From our corporate staff to our trainees and client teams, we strive to provide a friendly and supportive community that puts people at its center. I want to thank every member of the Revature family for the work they have done to get us to where we are today. We are proud to call Revature a Great Place to Work."
Revature is in the business of unlocking opportunity. Around 60% of our trainees are first-generation college graduates, many of whom have struggled in a difficult marketplace to find jobs equal to their talents. Empowered by the skills they learn at Revature, they go on to work on innovative and rewarding software development projects for leading organizations and Fortune 500 companies. The satisfaction of helping people flourish and find rewarding careers is a major part of what makes Revature a great place to work. With a commitment to training 1 million developers over the next decade, Revature is helping to bridge the skills gap while equalizing opportunity for all.
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Revature
Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 7,000 software engineers in 54 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies throughout the U.S.
Revature's mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging, and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.
Learn more at http://www.revature.com and follow @WeAreRevature on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
