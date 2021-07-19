RESTON, Va., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revature, the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the United States, today announced its partnership with Blacks United in Leading Technology International (BUiLT), the largest community and nonprofit professional organization that focuses on black people in the technology industry.
Through this partnership, Revature and BUiLT will work to increase the representation and participation of Black people in the technology industry by providing pathways to employment in positions across the United States. BUiLT members employed by Revature will gain experience in the latest enterprise-level programming skills through an intensive, paid training. Following training, Revature Associates work on projects for the company's blue chip client companies throughout the U.S.
"We are excited to join BUiLT's community of partners, with a collective mission to diversify the tech industry," said Revature CEO Ashwin Bharath. "Through this partnership, Black technologists have the opportunity to launch their careers as tech professionals and positively impact the industry."
"BUiLT is pleased to partner with Revature in filling the pipeline with both jobs and education for Black people entering tech," said Chairman of the Board and Executive Director Peter Beasley of BUiLT. "Partnerships by industry leaders, like Revature, with the many great nonprofit organizations working to help society; together we can deliver lasting benefits to improve diversity in tech. The program serves to fill the thousands of un-filled tech jobs we have in America today with the ever-emerging new workforce of diverse technologists," said Beasley.
This new program streamlines the hiring process in ways that maximize tech-talent retention. The two organizations have goals to positively impact thousands of lives and communities over the upcoming years.
About BUiLT
Blacks United in Leading Technology International, Inc. is a non-profit professional organization which advocates for the inclusion and advancement of Black technologists globally. Members obtain training, scholarships, leadership development, and professional networking benefits from locally-led, geographic chapters. Sponsors obtain value by attracting top Black technologists, and from programing that aids retention of existing diverse workforces. BUiLT delivers specific programs to aid society, uniquely designed around diversity, equity and inclusion for Black people in tech.
About Revature
Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 7,000 software engineers in 54 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue-chip companies throughout the U.S.
Revature's mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging, and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.
