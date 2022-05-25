Award recognizes Revature for achievements in building and growing the Pega talent ecosystem through its workforce development model
RESTON, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revature, the largest employer of entry-level technology talent in the United States, today announced that is has been awarded the 2022 Pega Award for Training Partner of the Year. This global award recognizes Revature's excellence in transforming knowledge-building into revenue streams by developing, selling, and delivering a Pega certified talent pipeline across clients and partners."
Pega is a low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation that helps enable clients to work smarter, unify experiences, and adapt instantly. As a Pega Workforce Development Partner (WDP) and Authorized Training Partner (ATP), Revature leverages its hire, train, and deploy model to deliver job-ready talent fast to Pega clients and partners. This helps allow them to hire Pega talent and scale as needed, boost ROI from the low-code Pega PlatformTM, and meet their digital transformation goals. Revature also offers internal corporate Pega training to reskill and upskill an organization's existing workforce.
"We are excited to win this award, especially as the first partner to be recognized by Pega for workforce development and training efforts. This highlights the importance of our joint efforts to close the technology skills gap by creating pathways for a diverse pool of qualified candidates to reach their full potential as technology professionals," said Ashwin Bharath, Co-founder and CEO, Revature. "We are committed to continuing our efforts to grow the Pega ecosystem with qualified talent to contribute to digital transformation initiatives for Pega clients and partners."
"Our Workforce Development and Authorized Training Partners are an extremely important part of our ecosystem as they help educate and certify highly trained Pega professionals who help power clients' digital transformation initiatives," said Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pega. "Revature's recognition as the 2022 Pega Training Partner of the Year further bolsters the importance of the work they have done and continue to do to build a highly skilled talent pipeline of Pega-certified candidates."
About Revature
Revature is the largest employer of emerging technology talent in the U.S. and the talent development partner of choice for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations and top systems integrators. Since its founding, Revature has trained over 10,000 software engineers in 55 technical disciplines, recruited talent from 700 universities, and deployed them to blue chip companies throughout the U.S.
Revature's mission is to create a pathway for qualified candidates from diverse experiences and educational backgrounds to reach their potential as technology professionals. Graduates of the Revature program work on innovative, challenging and rewarding software development projects across the United States. Revature has committed to training one million developers over the next decade.
Learn more at http://www.revature.com and follow @WeAreRevature on Twitter and LinkedIn.
