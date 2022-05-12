RevBoss named among best workplaces in the United States.
DURHAM, N.C., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevBoss, a B2B lead generation software provider, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.
Founded in 2014, RevBoss is a Durham, NC-based lead generation company with a team of 55 RevBuds that serve more than 200 clients around the world. The company has grown 4x over the past three years (both in employee count and revenue) and largely attributes the growth to a focused effort to develop a vibrant, welcoming, and encouraging work culture.
"Culture is the most important thing that we build," says Eric Boggs, RevBoss Founder & CEO. "We build and affirm it daily in the way that we work, manage, and do all the things in between. Earning this distinction from Inc. is a nice validation that we're on the right track and a testament to all of the RevBuds on our team, past and present."
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About RevBoss
RevBoss is a lead generation company on a mission to bring happiness, accountability, and transparency to the B2B sales process. Using a mix of software automation, creative strategy, and top-notch client service, the company powers full-service lead generation campaigns for 100s of clients around the world across a wide range of industries, including SaaS companies, marketing agencies, and business services providers. To learn more about RevBoss and its mission, visit https://revboss.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
