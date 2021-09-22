CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevCycle Partners, a revenue cycle management (RCM) company, now supports Eye Cloud Pro, an eye care practice EHR and practice management software.
"It is apparent that Eye Cloud Pro is gaining momentum in the market," says CEO Paul Hartge. "We are excited to add support for their software to our outsourced insurance billing service and look forward to working with practices using the system."
Eye Cloud Pro is the eighth platform in the last three years that RevCycle Partners has expanded to support. The move reflects RevCycle Partners' ongoing vision to serve all the major software platforms that optometry practices use.
RevCycle Partners formally separated from RevolutionEHR/Rev360 in May 2018 and became an independent company with separate ownership. In forming the company, Hartge and co-founder Christine Schneider, Vice President of Operations, aspired to create continuity in service of RevolutionEHR customers while expanding their vision to become a full-service, RCM business that serves multiple platforms. In addition to RevolutionEHR, RevCycle Partners serves eye care practices on Crystal, Eyefinity, Officemate, Compulink, Acuitas, Practice Director, and now Eye Cloud Pro.
With its U.S.-based team, RevCycle Partners has become one of the largest providers of outsourced RCM services in the eye care industry. RevCycle Partners' mission is to fight for what's due for both doctors and patients, creating greater efficiency and contributing to a positive, ongoing doctor-patient relationship.
For information on services, visit https://revcycle-partners.com.
