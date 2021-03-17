RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reveal Mobile, the results-driven geofencing marketing company, announced today the company has been awarded a U.S. patent that enables companies to embed camouflaged, customized or synthetic data events and data points in proprietary data sets so those companies can detect whether their data has been used in ways that go against contractual agreements.
Companies that specialize in collecting and selling data take pains to ensure that the data is accurate, reliable and original. While originality is a desirable attribute, it can also prevent the unauthorized use of data. Occasionally, data collected and sold by a first party makes its way through the market and is ultimately resold to the originating first party. While the resale isn't necessarily deceptive, it is a common enough occurrence when multiple companies in related industries engage in data collection and resale on a large scale.
To protect themselves against the unwanted proliferation of data or the repurchase of original data, companies can add synthetic events or data points to data sets in an effort to protect themselves from buying previously acquired data. These same events or data points can serve as digital watermarks that a company can detect to ensure the data being purchased is original.
Synthetic data points may take the form of a fictionalized event in a series of similar events.
The new patent awarded to Reveal Mobile, Method for Custom-Tagging and Recognizing Recycled Data (U.S. Patent No.: 16/215,802), enables data brokers to protect themselves from contract breaches and from investing in data that is duplicative.
"Among other uses, this patent makes possible the digital equivalent of paper towns, an imaginary place that appears on a map to detect the map's illegal sale, transfer or reproduction," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile. "Companies and consumers deserve to deal with authentic and accurate data in everything we do. It's the backbone of a modern, digital economy. This patent underscores Reveal Mobile's leadership in data integrity and reliability."
