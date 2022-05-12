An industry first: Mira Console is the only platform to deliver measurement reports for traditional, digital, place-based, programmatic, and moving OOH campaigns
RALEIGH, N.C., and NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reveal Mobile, the location intelligence and geofencing marketing software company, announced today the launch of a new self-service platform for out of home (OOH) campaign measurement.
The new platform, called the Mira Console, is the first of its kind to deliver measurement reports for traditional, digital, place-based, programmatic, and moving OOH ad campaigns.
The launch of the Mira Console ushers in a new era for out of home advertisers, combining industry-leading measurement methodology with the flexibility and convenience of self-service software. Buy-side and sell-side OOH companies use the platform to get campaign reports that measure in-store, mobile app, and online actions that consumers take after being exposed to OOH ads.
"This new OOH measurement platform is the latest innovation coming out of Reveal Mobile and Mira having joined forces to democratize attribution," said Jon Frangakis, chief commercial officer at Reveal Mobile. "The Mira Console cements Reveal Mobile's position as the only SaaS provider for measuring all types of OOH ad exposure and all conversion environments."
The Mira Console was developed in partnership with Lyft, Inc. (LYFT), who became a Reveal Mobile customer in October and served as a design partner.
One of the first customers to adopt the new platform is Adomni, the programmatic out of home specialist that makes more than 500,000 screens purchasable to advertisers across the United States.
"Our customers run a large volume of campaigns across several verticals, geos, and formats, so we're managing a high degree of complexity while delivering results every day," said Adrien Sossa, VP of Partnerships - Audience Data and Measurement at Adomni. "The Mira console removes a lot of the challenges of reporting by streamlining how we prove performance and the true value of our work. Using the console has been a win on the efficiency side, while also helping strengthen trust among our customers."
Key features of the Mira Console:
- Quickly set up clients to house and organize individual advertisers and campaigns.
- See all campaigns associated with an advertiser to get a quick view of what has completed, what's in progress, and what has been delivered.
- Each campaign can have multiple measurement reports associated with it. Users can choose from multiple types of reports across exposure and conversion environments.
- Easily share results with clients by downloading PDF versions of fully annotated reports.
Reveal Mobile is offering live demonstrations of the new Mira Console at the OOH Media Conference and Expo from May 16-18 in Marco Island, FL. Live demos are also available by contacting Reveal Mobile.
About Reveal Mobile
Reveal Mobile provides location intelligence, geofencing marketing and attribution solutions to ad agencies, retailers, media, restaurants and out of home companies. Creator of VISIT Local, the company's award-winning platform allows companies of any size to leverage location data to understand, reach and measure the right audiences. Mira, acquired by Reveal Mobile in 2021, is the leading location intelligence solution used in the out of home industry. Reveal Mobile is CCPA and GDPR compliant and adheres to the Network Advertising Initiative code of conduct. The company is based in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY.
For more information, visit https://revealmobile.com. For insights on the marketing, advertising and ad tech industries, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our blog.
For a demo of the Mira Console or VISIT Local, contact us.
