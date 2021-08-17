NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Reveal Mobile is No. 1362 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart market sensing, and great leadership."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"Digital marketers across a range of segments -- from agencies to retail to media -- are benefitting from our results-driven geofencing marketing platform in record numbers," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile. "During a period when the U.S. economy grew 15 percent, Reveal Mobile has grown more than 2100 percent. We're removing obstacles daily to high quality analytics, audiences, and attribution for teams that advertise on behalf of brick and mortar retailers."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Reveal Mobile
Reveal Mobile provides customizable geofencing marketing solutions to digital agencies, retailers, brands, and media and entertainment companies. Creator of VISIT Local, the company's award-winning product allows companies of any size to leverage location data to understand, reach and measure the right audiences. Reveal Mobile is CCPA and GDPR compliant and adheres to the Network Advertising Initiative Code of Conduct. The company is based in Raleigh, NC. For insights on the marketing, advertising and adtech industries, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our blog. For a demo of VISIT Local, contact us.
