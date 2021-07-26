RALEIGH, N.C., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today named Reveal Mobile's VISIT Local platform Product of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
VISIT Local is a self-service geofencing marketing platform that lets agencies, retailers, and media companies including out-of-home apply powerful, precise, and privacy-compliant location data to their advertising campaigns. The platform enables customers to manage the three keys to motivating their ideal customers — knowing who they are, reaching them based on places they go, and measuring campaign impact. Foot traffic attribution reporting is built into the platform and is included with every campaign.
"Nearly every time we show VISIT Local to a prospective customer, they tell us they've never seen anything quite so powerful," said Brian Handly, CEO of Reveal Mobile. "They are consistently impressed that a single self-service platform can make their campaigns smarter, their sales pitches better, and their advertising more valuable."
"We are proud to recognize Reveal Mobile for their innovation and dedication to creating unprecedented value for ad agencies and retailers," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come."
This award from Business Intelligence Group marks the third consecutive year that VISIT Local has been recognized as best-in-class by the marketing technology industry. VISIT Local was named Best Geolocation Platform in 2020 and Best Location Based Marketing Platform in 2019 by MarTech Breakthrough.
About Reveal Mobile
Reveal Mobile provides geofencing marketing solutions to digital agencies, brands, retailers and media companies. Creator of VISIT Local, the company's award-winning product allows companies of any size to leverage location data to understand, reach and measure the right audiences. Reveal Mobile is CCPA and GDPR compliant and adheres to the Network Advertising Initiative Code of Conduct. The company is based in Raleigh, NC. For more information, visit https://revealmobile.com/.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Dan Dillon, Reveal Mobile, 919-573-9701, ddillon@revealmobile.com
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group, 909-529-2737, jmaria@bintelligence.com
SOURCE Reveal Mobile