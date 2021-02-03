ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a partnership with Delphi Display Systems, the global leader in consumer engagement and business optimization technology solutions for the food service industry. This collaboration brings to market an enhanced drive-thru solution, allowing restaurants of any size to implement a fully integrated drive-thru experience identical to the standards set by national brands.
Restaurants have been hit hard by COVID-19 and drive-thru has emerged as a safe and popular offering as it reduces the number of customers entering the premises while limiting interaction with restaurant staff. At the start of the pandemic, visits to drive-thru restaurants increased by 26 percent and represented 42 percent of all restaurant visits. Even after many restaurants had reopened in July 2020, drive-thru visits were up 13 percent. With many dine in locations still closed, many brands have seen drive thru business go from 60-70% pre pandemic to 90-95% of their business today.
"Revel is committed to providing solutions that help our clients thrive in an increasingly digital and off-premise environment," said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer, Revel. "We recently rolled out several new solutions, such as Delivery XT, and an order ready board designed to help customers and delivery drivers quickly identify the status of their available orders for pickup. We have worked with Delphi for a while, and now with the enhanced partnership we offer a complete drive-thru solution that meets the requirements of both small and large chains."
Revel's partnership with Delphi allows restaurants to implement a customizable drive-thru solution based on their needs and budget. By integrating Delphi's digital outdoor menu boards, drive-thru order confirmation and drive-thru timing systems directly with the Revel platform, restaurant owners and operators are able to maximize consumer engagement, product awareness and brand loyalty.
Revel's integration with Delphi's Endura®55X digital outdoor menu board solution enables restaurants to quickly update menu content, pricing and nutritional information from any web-enabled device. Content can be easily scheduled to allow complete flexibility when rolling out product promotions, limited time offers and other date or time-based messaging. Revel's solution also integrates seamlessly with Delphi's Endura® 15X, order confirmation solution that improves order accuracy, speed-of-service and customer satisfaction.
"As demand for drive-thru grows in this current environment, it's critical that restaurant operators keep pace," said Ken Neeld, CEO, Delphi Display Systems. "We're excited to partner with Revel to help QSRs keep fast food 'fast,' while improving order accuracy, driving higher average check sizes and building customer loyalty."
Under the terms of the partnership, Revel will also offer Delphi's Insight Track® Drive-thru timing solution to its customers. Insight Track helps restaurants monitor speed-of-service metrics in real time to optimize performance of their drive-thru operations. The solution is available in on-premise and cloud offerings to fit any drive thru operation and enterprise customer needs
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. The Revel platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call (415) 744-1433.
About Delphi Display Systems
Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, interact with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Delphi's advanced analytics and business intelligence capabilities enable its customers to optimize the effectiveness of their visual engagement strategy – and ultimately their profitability. Delphi serves the food service, education, corporate, and retail industries with solutions installed in more than 40,000 locations in 75 countries worldwide. Follow Delphi on Twitter @DelphiDisplay and like Delphi on facebook.com/delphidisplay. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com or call 714-825-3400.
