Revel's New Driver XT, Powered by DoorDash Drive, Enables Merchants to Easily Add Delivery With Reduced Logistical Headaches and at Less Cost
ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a partnership with DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's white-label fulfillment platform that powers direct delivery for any business. This partnership allows Revel clients to offer delivery without having to manage and operate a fleet of drivers.
Driver XT powered by DoorDash Drive—DoorDash's white label fulfillment platform—is now fully-integrated with Revel's Online Ordering XT solution. For merchants struggling with hiring and retaining a fleet of delivery drivers—especially amid the continued labor shortage—Driver XT completely replaces in-house delivery fulfillment. For merchants not yet offering delivery to their customers, this new solution will add an incremental revenue stream for their business. Direct integration eliminates multi-app confusion and easily assigns orders, estimates delivery times, supports order cancellations, offers pickup confirmation, and more.
DoorDash Drive was developed to give merchants access to delivery fulfillment based on their unique individual needs. Through the partnership, Revel clients will now benefit from a more seamless experience for their guests and will be able to maintain more order profits and control of the consumer experience for delivery orders.
"With such tremendous demand for off-premises dining, it's imperative that restaurants control their own destiny and own as much of the delivery process as possible," says Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer, Revel Systems. "Driver XT ensures that restaurants can still hold the reins on the guest experience, their profits on these orders, and customer data, but without having to hire and maintain a driver fleet."
With DoorDash Drive, Revel demonstrates its commitment to grow its selection of native and third-party delivery solutions for its clients. Revel is also releasing an integration with DoorDash Marketplace. This integration creates a seamless online ordering guest experience for Revels' clients and their kitchens, and gives merchants greater market reach. Additionally, the live menu features on DoorDash Marketplace enable accurate menus for guests to order from, resulting in higher satisfaction rates for clients.
