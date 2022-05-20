Loyalty Solution for SMBs Provides a Complete Toolkit Empowering Businesses to Engage In Rich Customer Communications and Rewards Programs
ATLANTA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced Revel Loyalty XT™ powered by Como, an affordable, in-house loyalty solution tailored for small to midsize businesses. Now integrated with the Revel point of sale (POS) platform, merchants can use this intuitive and comprehensive toolkit to drive customer loyalty, reward customers, and build rich customer communication programs.
As an integrated solution, Loyalty XT provides a feature rich loyalty and customer engagement solution that can be quickly and easily deployed. At its core, the solution encourages repeat guest visits and drives increased business revenue. Through Loyalty XT, Revel now offers a one-stop-shop for merchants looking for a loyalty solution that integrates with their POS platform.
"It's common knowledge that the cost to acquire new customers far exceeds the cost to retain them, which is why loyalty programs designed to reward recurring guests and entice return business is a big deal for merchants," said Chris Lybeer, chief strategy officer, Revel Systems. "With Loyalty XT, Revel merchants get the rich benefits available through Como's innovative solution with the added convenience and seamlessness of a singular system and point of contact for support through Revel."
Combining a personalized loyalty experience, marketing automation and data-driven insights, Loyalty XT is an intuitive package that allows merchants greater control of their loyalty programs. Using data-backed insights, the solution enables hospitality and retail businesses to drive loyalty and increase customer spend through easy program registration, customer gifts, point-based systems or punch cards to earn rewards and more.
Market data consistently indicates that loyalty and rewards programs are successful at engaging customers and building brand appeal. For example, over 70% of consumers are more likely to recommend a brand if it has a good loyalty program and https://www.smallbizgenius.net/by-the-numbers/customer-loyalty-statistics/#gref 84% of loyalty program members have made a redemption from a rewards program.
Retailers and restaurateurs interested in learning more about Loyalty XT may contact their Revel sales representative or call +1 (833) 437-3835.
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.
About Como
Como is a Data-Driven Customer Engagement Management (CEM), empowering businesses and brands worldwide. A leader in digital loyalty and engagement solutions since 2010, Como's revolutionary, end-to-end CEM solution enables businesses to connect with their customers, understand their behavior, and drive business growth. Como's all-in-one platform is flexible and easy to manage, featuring a full CRM, enterprise-level actionable data, advanced loyalty and promotion engine, sophisticated marketing and communication automation, and much more. For more information, please visit http://como.com
