ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revel Systems, the market leading cloud-native point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced a partnership with Adyen, the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies. Leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Revel Systems will launch Revel Advantage International, an integrated payment solution. Revel has thousands of international clients across the globe who will benefit from having a payments solution that integrates directly with its cloud-native POS platform.
"I am very excited to work with Adyen and open up new markets for Revel with integrated payments. We have worked with Adyen for some time and have been impressed with their solution and innovation in the space," said Greg Dukat, CEO, Revel Systems. "Nothing is more important these days than making technology acquisition easy, integrated, and affordable for merchants, and the partnership between Revel and Adyen brings that to the market."
Revel Advantage International offers merchants the ability to work with one vendor for technology, support and services to ensure their POS and payments solution is running smoothly. With a streamlined approval process and expedited onboarding, clients can be up and running quickly to take advantage of Revel Advantage International's industry-low rates and best-in-class security.
Revel's clients will benefit from no application fees, reduced processing fees and simplified flat-rate pricing options. In addition, clients will also receive payment devices that are EMV-compliant. These devices will give customers a variety of ways to pay, including all major card schemes, pay-at-the-table functionality, WeChat Pay, AliPay, Interac Debit (Canada only), EFTPOS (Australia only), mobile wallet payments and more.
"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Revel, as they continue to expand across international markets, and we look forward to helping their restaurant and retail clients benefit from an integrated payments solution," said Roelant Prins, Chief Commercial Officer, Adyen. "Adyen for Platforms powers a wide range of marketplaces and platforms to continually enhance their service offering, gain access to the latest payment innovations, and scale globally using a single payment system. Revel will benefit from these capabilities, allowing them to create an even better customer experience."
About Revel Systems
Revel's point of sale and business solutions provide a native cloud technology platform that is at the heart of our clients' businesses. Revel's platform helps restaurants and retailers deliver a better customer experience, diversify revenue streams, and scale their businesses with ease. The Revel Enterprise® solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Revel is committed to client success and strives to be a people-first business, leading with integrity and transparency. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com or call +1 (833) 437-3835.
About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Revel Systems as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.
