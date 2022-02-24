INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revelant Technologies has changed its name to RevTech360, which demonstrates clear alignment to their partners - Salesforce, MuleSoft, and Carahsoft - and highlights their strengths, high-quality delivery, and trajectory for growth. RevTech360 delivers industry leading digital transformation solutions, exclusively using MuleSoft and Salesforce.
Founded in 2003, the Indianapolis-based company was built on CRM and IT consulting. They later became a MuleSoft Partner and Salesforce Consulting Partner with a large percent of the business in Public Sector. In 2021, the company received a strategic investment from Inoca Capital Partners to support growth, particularly in their MuleSoft practice.
"We're excited for the future at RevTech360 and are proud of the customer experience that we provide with our premier team of technical talent and delivery excellence," said Valerie Osinski, RevTech360 Chief Executive Officer. "RevTech360 is on the path for growth thanks to a nearly 20-year solid foundation of experience and expertise. We provide our customers with a high-quality, user-friendly digital experience for their end users and constituents."
RevTech360 is a solutions integration partner for customers to meet their business needs. They have built an exceptional reputation in the commercial and public sector industries. In addition to working exclusively in MuleSoft and Salesforce, they also offer RevTech360 Accelerators which provide a faster time to launch, as well as RevTech Extend to meet flexible customer and technology demands.
About RevTech360
