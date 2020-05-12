NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Collective, the leading membership organization focused on sales and marketing leaders, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Gong, the leading revenue intelligence platform that leverages artificial intelligence to replace opinions with true customer reality.
Together, Revenue Collective and Gong will generate original and proprietary research around modern trends in revenue intelligence - outlining the qualities of successful sales practices based around internal models, and looking into the effective implementation of sales techniques during the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership enables Revenue Collective members to explore this content through its newly-launched Slack channel - "revenue_intelligence," and grants preferred access for its members to Gong services and exclusive content through the "gong" channel.
"Our work at Gong aligns seamlessly with Revenue Collective, and we're confident that together we can further support business leaders in their quest to make the most informed and beneficial decisions on behalf of stakeholders, customers and employees," said Amit Bendov, Co-Founder and CEO of Gong. "We're excited to join forces and unite Gong's network of more than 1,000 customers with Revenue Collective's expansive network of executives across the globe to continue creating best-in-class community programs and content."
On May 12th and 13th, Revenue Collective will host a virtual offsite event sponsored by Gong titled "What's Next? Adjustment and Growth in Chapter Two," where members of both organizations can participate in conversations with leading experts and thought leaders on effectively adjusting to the new normal as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The strategic partnership includes Gong's ongoing sponsorship of this event series where both companies' networks can exchange ideas and learn how to best provide value to their customers.
Concurrently, Revenue Collective is pleased to announce it now has more than 2,000 members in its global network, nearly tripling its community size since Fall 2019. In 2020 alone, the company has garnered nearly 1,000 new like-minded executives to discuss problems, solutions and industry trends despite the challenging business atmosphere as a result of COVID-19.
"In a time of such uncertainty, Revenue Collective is proud to continue its work as a central gathering hub for the world's top marketing, sales and operations leaders," said Sam Jacobs, founder and CEO of Revenue Collective. "Our network's burgeoning arsenal of resources has created a sense of community and camaraderie during a time where businesses across all industries have had to adjust at a rapid pace. We're proud to be a sounding board, think tank and novel digital experience for our growing customer base."
For more information on Revenue Collective, please visit www.revenuecollective.com and follow the company on LinkedIn. To learn more about Revenue Collective's partnership with Gong please visit www.gong.io/rc.
About Revenue Collective:
Revenue Collective is a private membership organization designed to support the professional development of revenue leaders at high growth companies, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and serve as a trusted private community where members can openly discuss business critical issues with the comfort of privacy and confidentiality. Its membership is invitation only, and consists of more than 2,000 members, of whom 1,400 are senior sales and marketing executives from more than 100 cities across the world.
