NEW YORK, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), the Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that it has partnered with Revenue Collective, the leading membership organization focused on sales and marketing leaders, as its public relations agency of record.
Revenue Collective's mission is to support the professional development of revenue leaders at high-growth organizations, facilitate the sharing of best practices, and serve as a trusted private community where members can openly discuss business-critical issues confidentially. With an invitation-only membership, Revenue Collective consists of more than 1,700 members — 1,400 of whom are senior sales and marketing executives from more than 100 cities across the world, sharing exclusive content, insights, and networking opportunities.
"It has been great to see our community come together during a trying time for our profession and for professionals of all trades," said Sam Jacobs, CEO of Revenue Collective. "We have a wealth of valuable content, insights and tools that can serve as an aid for sales and marketing professionals in this environment. We're eager to partner with N6A in order to help our membership community and the broader sales and marketing community remain as informed as possible on current and future market trends."
As part of the partnership, N6A will be tasked with disseminating Revenue Collective's educational content including surveys, reports, and industry insights to serve as a resource for the media to access in order to understand the current climate as it relates to sales and marketing leaders.
"Revenue Collective has made many valuable contributions to advance the sales, marketing and revenue leadership community since its inception," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "It is a critical time for revenue leaders, and we're honored to partner with Revenue Collective to provide these professionals with unique insights, educational content and resources to help them navigate through a delicate period for their profession."
N6A will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from the Revenue Collective engagement to United Way Worldwide's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund, which provides financial support to communities across the world struggling to cope with COVID-19.
