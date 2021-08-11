GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Findings
- E-Commerce penetration in Australia increased to 10% by December 2020, although the global average is around 14.1% showcasing a huge potential growth for the Australian Economy, in terms of E-Commerce penetration and in turn Logistics Industry.
- Increasing Number of Logistics service providers are focussing on improving their Value Added Services and streamlining their business operations using Big Data, Data Analytics Tools, IoT, AI and others.
- Overall National Population of Australia has been growing consistently by 1.3% Y-o-Y. This has led to rise in consumption of Food and Beverages and higher demand for supermarket retailing leading to increase the demand for cold chain solutions in the country.
Rising Investment in technology: Major Logistics Players of Australia are increasingly focussing on improving IT and investing in technology in order to retain their customers in the highly competitive market of the country. Australia's freight networks are already responding to the advent of big data, open data and digital technologies. Micro freight has become an increasingly important part of the country's freight and supply chain networks. Technologies such as 3D Printing, Autonomous Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Alternative Fuel Vehicles, Drones and more adoption levels are expected to increase in the future in the country.
Improving Infrastructure: Australian Government is investing heavily for improving infrastructure in the country and this trend is expected to be the highest during 2020-2023, with lot of transport infrastructure and increase in government expenditure expected to take place. ~ A$ 15 Bn worth projects are expected to be undertaken during the period.
Rising Demand for Omni-Channel Grocery: Growing middle class population is generating robust demand for high quality groceries sourced from home and abroad. The growing consumption is being facilitated by the expansion of Omni channel distribution leading to increasing demand for cold chain solutions in the country.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australian Logistics Market Outlook to 2025- Led by Growth in Road Freight Services and rising demand for Cold Storage Facilities", the Australian Logistic Market has been evolving in the country due to factors such as increasing E-commerce penetration due to changing consumer patterns and increasing consumer expenditure; improving transportation and warehousing infrastructure due to multiple government projects; rising investment in technologies such as IoT, Big Data Open Data, AI, Automation and more; growing international trade with other major economies such as China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India and more. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Segments Covered:-
- By Mode of Service- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenues)
- Road Freight
- Sea Freight
- Rail Freight
- Air Freight
- By Type of Load- Freight Forwarding Market (Revenue and Volume)
- LTL
- FTL
- By Business Model-Warehousing Market (Revenues)
- Industrial Retail
- Cold Storage
- IFS/ICD
- Agriculture
- By End User-Warehousing Market (Revenues)
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices
- Textile and Footwear
- Electronics
- Chemicals
- Others
- By Regions-Warehousing Market (Space)
- New South Wales
- Sydney
- Brisbane
- Perth
- By Service- Cold Chain Market (Revenues)
- Cold Transportation
- Cold Storage
- By Temperature-Cold Chain Market (Revenues and Number of Pallets)
- Freezers and Chillers
- Ambient
- By End User-Cold Chain Market (Revenues)
- Food and Beverages
- Meat and Seafood
- Dairy Products
- Pharmaceuticals
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Others
Companies Covered:-
(Freight Forwarding and Warehousing Companies)
- Linfox
- DB Schenker
- SCT Logistics
- CEVA Logistics
- DHL Freight Forwarding
- Panalpina
- Bollore
- Yusen Logistics
- Aurizon Logistics
- Toll Holdings
- QLS Group
- MJ Logistics
- Qube Logistics
- K & S Corporation
- CTI Logistics
- Freight Management Holdings (EFM)
- Lindsay Australia
- Wiseway Group
- Mainfreight Limited
- Kings Transport
- Glen Cameron Group
- Centurion
(Cold Storage Companies)
- Cannon Logistics
- Lineage Logistics
- Karras Cold Logistics
- Americold
- Scott's RL
- OFE Refrigerated Transport
- Minus1 Refrigerated Transport
- Victoria Cold Storage
- ACIT Group
- Berle Transport
- Laverton Cold Storage
- Freezex Refrigerated Transport
- QMC Logistics
- Acacia Transport
- ColdRex Transport
(Co-Packing Companies)
- Ferndale
- Total Package
- Multipack LJM
- Pack Centre
- Finishing Services
- Tripak
- Trublu Beverages
- Austchilli Group
- Fantastick
- Assemco
- Packlogica
- Arrowpack
Key Target Audience:-
- E-commerce Companies
- Third Party Logistic Providers
- Potential Market Entrants
- Freight Forwarding Companies
- Warehousing Companies
- Cold Storage Companies
- Industry Associations
- Consulting Agencies
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
- Historical Period: 2015-2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-202
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
- Comprehensive analysis of Australia Logistics Market and its segments.
- Listed major players and their positioning in the market.
- Identified major industry developments in last few years and assessed the future growth of the industry.
- Australia Logistics Market Revenue
- Australia Number of Logistic Companies
- Australia Logistic Market Size
- Australia Transportation Market Size
- Australia Warehousing Market Size
- Australia Cold Storage Market Size
- Australia Logistics Market Growth Drivers
- Warehousing Hubs Australia
- Gross Domestic Product Australia
- Australia Third Party Logistics
- Australia Road Freight Network
- Australia Sea Freight Network
- Australia Air Freight Network
- Australia Road Freight Supply Chain
- Australia Warehousing Market Growth
- Australia Transportation Industry Growth Drivers
- Australia Logistics Market COVID-19 Impact
- Australia Warehousing Market Future Technologies
- Australia Cold Chain Industry
- Australia Co-packing Industry Market Size
- Australia major Road Freight Companies
- Australia Courier, Express and Parcel Service
- Major Players Australia Logistics Market
- Australia Logistics Market Competition Share
- Australia Railway Network
- Australia major Logistics Hubs
- Australia Drone Technology
- Major Pharmacy Chains Australia
- Warehousing Automation Australia
- Australia Transport Industry Cost Structure
- Road Freight International Companies Australia
- Road Freight Domestic Companies Australia
- Australia Transportation Industry Future Technologies
- Australia Grade A and Grade B Warehousing Space
- Australia Logistics Future Revenue
- Australia Transportation Industry Future Revenue
- Australia Warehousing Market COVID Impact
- Australia Warehousing Industry Future Revenue
- Australia Transportation Market COVID Impact
- Australia Cold Chain Industry COVID Impact
