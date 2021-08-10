PEMBROKE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leader in COTS software solutions, announced an extension of their Integrated Tax Systems (ITS) contract with The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR).
RSI will continue to provide daily operational support and maintenance to the department, to ensure that the State of Missouri is able to meet statutory obligations and serve citizens. RSI will also assist with implementation of newly passed legislation by making necessary updates to Revenue Premier. The Missouri DOR recognizes RSI's capabilities to improve processes, productivity, transparency, and access for the Missouri customer.
RSI, a leader in providing state-of-the-art tax processing software solutions to government and public agencies, first integrated its Revenue Premier® Tax System into the Missouri DOR's system in 2013. This modernized, integrated revenue system increased efficiency in the Missouri DOR administration and enforcement of its tax laws. The system employed a business rules engine to empower Missouri DOR to act quickly and accurately as legislation and policies evolved. RSI's Revenue Premier® solution supports the processing, accounting, and compliance functions for tax agencies looking to modernize their workflows, leverage leading technology, and maximize collections. For more information visit http://www.rsidelivers.com.
ABOUT RSI
Revenue Solutions, Inc., known as RSI, provides cutting-edge, fully customizable, tax and compliance software to state, county, and local government agencies across North America. As thought leaders with industry-leading expertise, the RSI team designs, develops, and implements state-of-the-art tax processing software solutions to streamline government operations and improve citizen services. RSI develops long-term partnerships with their clients through their collaborative, personalized approach to truly understand their clients' needs to deliver the right solution, i.e., tax processing (income, business, property) or auditing and collections systems. RSI develops transformative technologies designed to grow and evolve with the needs of the government and public agency markets. For more detailed information about RSI and its offerings go to http://www.rsidelivers.com
