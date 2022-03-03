SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HousingWire has announced the 2022 Tech100 honorees, recognizing ReverseVision as one of the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy for the sixth time.
The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most innovative and impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders face every day.
This announcement follows ReverseVision's acquisition by Constellation Mortgage Solutions, Inc., and further demonstrates its long-standing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the mortgage industry.
"ReverseVision has been a leader in the reverse mortgage space for nearly two decades, delivering solutions that meet unique and complex lending needs through relentless innovation and service," said Stephen Ryczek, President at ReverseVision. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire ReverseVision team to continuously drive the mortgage industry forward, extending technology to underserved segments."
Each year the Tech100 program grows more competitive, and the applicants increase in caliber as the demand for technology in the industry continues to progress. For the third year in a row, the Tech100 program was presented in two groups — HW Tech100 Mortgage and HW Tech100 Real Estate — to highlight the innovation and achievements of organizations within both sectors.
"This year's list of Tech100 honorees proves once again that innovation within housing is vital in differentiating the organizations who will thrive and those who will be left behind," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "This list spotlights the innovators that are making the housing sector better and more sustainable by increasing efficiency, improving user and borrower experiences and bringing elasticity and improvements to age-old processes."
About ReverseVision
Since 2007, ReverseVision, Inc. (RV) has been the leading reverse mortgage technology provider, serving 50 of the top reverse mortgage lenders, 100 percent of reverse investors, and more than 10,000 daily users. RV's award-winning technology offers new APIs (Reverse-as-a-Service) that open the total addressable market, creating new technology synergies that allow forward and reverse mortgages to coexist in the lender's core systems, helping break down adoption barriers so that mortgage bankers can serve their borrowers for life. ReverseVision's core platform, ReverseVision Exchange (RVX), is comprehensive and automates the entire reverse lending process from origination through secondary marketing. The company's technology is being successfully leveraged as a springboard that helps lenders get into the reverse space easily and efficiently. ReverseVision is part of Constellation Mortgage Solutions, Inc., a portfolio of market-leading financial technology solutions in the mortgage space.
For more information, visit https://www.ReverseVision.com/
About Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc.
Constellation Mortgage Solutions Inc. acquires and invests in financial software companies that provide mission-critical solutions for the mortgage industry and is part of the Romulus portfolio of vertical market software (VMS) companies within the Perseus operating group of Constellation Software Inc. For more information, visit https://www.csiromulus.com
About HousingWire
HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets
Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ to learn more.
