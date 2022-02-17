HELSINKI and HONG KONG, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced its partnership with actiMirror, the global AI-powered smart mirror authority delivering real-time personalized consumer experiences and data analytics insights to retail, beauty, fitness and wellbeing, and smart home verticals.
The partnership brings actiMirror's new generation of AI-powered smart mirrors operating under a proprietary modular 'big data' platform alongside Revieve's market-leading skin diagnostics capabilities, virtual try-on technology, and AI-powered product recommendations. The partnership serves both the in-store retail and at-home segments.
Sales associates and clients can access actiMirror's interactive mirrors and Revieve's AI/AR technology – as one integrated solution – to experience a seamless, personalized beauty shopping experience.
"Together with actiMirror we want to empower brands and retailers in delivering a true omnichannel experience to its customers," said Camilo Pirillo, Director of Partnerships at Revieve. "With both of us onboard, brands and retailers can build elevated personal experiences to enhance their competitive edge in the market."
"Digitalization has proven essential for retail during these evolving times, and the industry is adapting to the new normal. Retail has become a crowded competitive space where selling 'the old way' is no longer enough, and differentiation at the point of sale is essential to grow sales," said Viviana Moreno, Head of Partnerships and Project Management Office at actiMirror. "We are thrilled to put together actiMirror's and Revieve's complementary areas of expertise to continue shaping the future of retail experiences with our innovative solutions."
About Revieve
Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.
With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AR Makeup Advisor, Suncare Advisor and Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.
About actiMirror
actiMirror is the global AI-powered smart mirror authority delivering real-time personalized consumer experiences and data analytics insights to the Retail, Beauty, Fitness & Wellbeing, and Smart Home verticals.
actiMirror is where the offline world meets online e-commerce. actiMirror's technology can be found in offline environments such as stores, shopping malls, gyms, sports centres, and hotels where discerning customers demand online pro-active engagement and real-time personalised interactions.
actiMirror's proprietary software and hardware technologies provide high consumer granularity for retail such as sales conversion rates, shopping behavior, and general statistics to:
- better understand and anticipate customers needs
- optimize product design, supply chain, and price positioning before global product launches
- deliver sales growth and increase consumer loyalty
- 'wow!' customers delivering meaningful content and personalized experiences
actiMirror serves retail, wellness and hospitality powerhouses across the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.
