The partnership brings BeLive's live streaming solutions combined with Revieve's skin diagnostics capabilities, virtual try-on technology, and AI-powered product recommendations to consumers in the APAC region.
HELSINKI and SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories, today announced its partnership with BeLive, the leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia, offering end-to-end top-tier live streaming solutions for brands worldwide.
Beauty companies in the APAC region can access BeLive's live streaming platform and Revieve's AI/AR technology – as one integrated solution – to experience a personalized beauty shopping experience. Through this collaboration, brands and retailers can reach out to millions of users in Asia, powering real-time live engagement with their customers before, during, and after a live stream.
By equipping beauty advisors with a set of AI/AR-driven online experiences, beauty advisors can understand their audience deeper and provide tailored product recommendations based on their characteristics, unique preferences, and skin concerns while doing live streaming shopping.
"Live streaming is no longer a novelty – live video is changing the way brands interact with their audiences and has already become a preferred way for users to consume new content," said Yusuke Mori, Japan Country Manager at Revieve. "Together with BeLive, we empower brands and retailers to build elevated personal experiences and capture shoppers anytime, anywhere, and engage with them more meaningfully than ever before."
"Consumers are live streaming now more than ever – people want alternative ways to interact with others as they continue to navigate a new world that embraces virtual connectivity," said Kenneth Tan, CEO, and Co-Founder of BeLive Technology. "This collaboration with Revieve will mark a new age for beauty brands and retailers who want to leverage video consumption and streaming content, in order to engage with shoppers in a way that's on trend with how people consume media."
About BeLive Technology
BeLive Technology is the leading provider of live streaming solutions in Southeast Asia. BeLive Technology's platform employs advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning developed specifically for live video analysis, live shopping, and interactive live streaming. Live streams powered by BeLive Technology have reached more than 100 million viewers worldwide, amounting to more than 50 million hours of content. The company is IMDA SG Digital (SG:D) Accredited. BeLive Technology employs 80 people across its locations in Singapore and Vietnam. To learn more, please visit: https://belive.technology/
About Revieve
Revieve is the preferred provider to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand-experience leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the customer-experience for skin care and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.
With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services, and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty, and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Haircare Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor, and AI Nutrition Advisor.
The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.
