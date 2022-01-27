CHICAGO and HELSINKI, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revieve®, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health and wellness categories, today announced it has increased its global presence in 2021 by more than 100%, through new partnerships this year, to reach more than 40 countries across all continents.
Globally, Revieve announced partnerships in 2021 with leading brands and retailers including: Yon-Ka (North America); Edgewell Bulldog Skincare (North America); SKIN FIRST® (Italy); Babor (Germany); Garancia (France); Faces, Part of Chalhoub Group (Middle East); Myntra (India); and Boost Lab (Australia); as well as leading beauty and health retailers in Latin America.
Revieve also partnered with service and product providers Ground Support Labs, Clientela and GLC to create innovations that help brand and retail partners further enhance their digital brand experiences.
"Our partnership growth over the past 12 months is indicative of an evolving industry looking for innovative solutions to bridge the gap between customer expectations and digital brand experiences," said Sampo Parkkinen, CEO and Founder at Revieve. "The consumer appetite for increasingly personalized, digital engagement requires brands and retailers to invest in the customer journey. Revieve's technology and industry expertise empowers our partners to create and nurture unique connections throughout various touchpoints, deepening the consumer/brand relationship."
In addition to its partnership growth, Revieve launched the Revieve Skin Coach, a platform that provides consumers with in-depth, personalized skincare routines and guides them on their skincare journey and Revieve AI Makeup Advisor, a market-leading, end-to-end digital makeup experience that engages consumers with an AI-powered selfie analysis, personalized recommendations, and virtual try-on capabilities.
Furthermore, Revieve's global team doubled in 2021 with the addition of several strategic roles across three continents. Among these hires are Arjun A. Kumar, Director of Business Development and Kevin Larke, SVP of Sales and General Manager.
Revieve also appointed former J.P Morgan executive Laura Ferris Anderson as Chairwoman of the Revieve Advisory Board, and welcomed five other members to the Board, including: MK Next President, Masanobu Katoh; Procter & Gamble veteran alum Dr. Akira Date, Ph.D.; nationally recognized patient advocate and board-certified Radiologist, Doctor Nicole Saphier, MD; Mohs Micrographic Surgeon and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Pooja Chitgopeker and President and CEO of Next Frontier Brands, Joe Magnacca.
"The addition of our new Advisory Board members and key leadership personnel have been integral to the expansion of our global partnerships and client success in 2021," said Dean DeBiase, Executive Chairman at Revieve. "As our focus continues to be on helping our brand, retailer, ecommerce and social media partners accelerate their business value, while providing exceptional health, beauty and wellness experiences to consumers, we look to 2022 with enthusiasm and an eagerness for further growth."
To learn more about Revieve's work with existing partners such as A.S. Watson, No7 Beauty Company and more, visit: https://www.revieve.com/category/case-studies
About Revieve®
Revieve® is the preferred partner to brands and retailers across five continents for delivering a digitally driven, personalized brand experience by leveraging state-of-the-art AI/AR technology. Working with our partners, Revieve has transformed the brand experience for skincare and color cosmetics through its proprietary technology, the Revieve Health-Beauty-Wellness Platform.
With easy-to-use self-diagnostic modules that personalize search, product discovery and shopping experiences, Revieve's digital beauty platform delivers consumers targeted products, services and treatments. Encompassing all facets of the health, beauty and wellness industry, Revieve's trusted powered-by modules include the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Suncare Advisor and AI Nutrition Advisor. The Revieve platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, in-person and live-video consultations with health and beauty advisors, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints.
Contact Revieve
EMEA and APAC: Kim Oguilve, kim@revieve.com and Vitalia Vasilkova, vitalia@revieve.com
US: Sara Serbanoiu, sserbanoiu@daddibrand.com
Latam: margarita@nasci.com.mx
Media Contact
Sara Serbanoiu, Revieve, +1 4404135568, sserbanoiu@daddibrand.com
SOURCE Revieve