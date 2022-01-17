SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revinate, the leader in omni-channel direct booking platforms for the hospitality industry, today announced new top industry awards from HotelTechAwards, including First Place in Hotel CRM and Email Marketing.
Winners were determined based on verified client feedback and highlight best of breed companies across key categories of the hotel tech stack.
The awards provide proof Revinate is recognized as the #1 guest data platform for hospitality, now powering unmatched direct revenue performance, omni-channel guest lifecycle communications, and personalized guest experiences for the world's best hotels.
The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.
"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased--judging is based on time-tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry. Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product are allowed to participate in the voting process. This means that Revinate's users decided the #1 Hotel CRM and Email Marketing platform," said Hotel Tech Report CEO, Jordan Hollander.
The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech" and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products around the world. The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.
This will be the fourth consecutive year that Revinate Marketing has won Best Hotel CRM and Email Marketing.
Revinate also received second place for Reputation Management and Survey. Revinate Guest Feedback allows hoteliers to easily manage their reputation with Guest Surveys, Reputation Management and Best in Class Reporting.
"We're honored and humbled to be recognized for a fourth straight year by HotelTechAwards and by our customers as the #1 CRM for Hospitality," said Marc Heyneker, CEO and Founder at Revinate. "With the very best guest data, the world's leading hotels and brands can power the very best direct revenue and profits, omni-channel guest lifecycle communications, and personalized guest experience from a single platform."
Revinate's mission is to deliver hoteliers scalable direct revenue and profits from data-driven solutions that cultivate deeper relationships with guests. Customers love Revinate as they can engage with their guests throughout the guest lifecycle with automated and personalized campaigns across various channels, including email, voice, SMS and the most popular messaging platforms. Thousands of hotels currently use Revinate's direct booking platform to generate 20x or greater ROI.
Revinate Marketing is used by tens of thousands of hotels around the globe, including Noble House, AutoCamp, Dollywood's DreamWorld Resort, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and Miraval Resort & Spa.
"Revinate empowers our small marketing team by saving us time so we can do so much more than we could otherwise. I think our $100M+ in revenue with Revinate speaks for itself." – Serena Bethle, Database Marketing Manager at Brittain Resorts and Hotels.
About Revinate:
Revinate is a global leader in CDP-driven direct booking platforms, cultivating intelligent and deeper guest experience and driving revenue and profitability for hoteliers. Founded in 2009, Revinate counts tens of thousands of the world's leading hotels as customers and has won numerous awards for its software as a service (SaaS) solution, including 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Top Rated Email Marketing and CRM Product by Hotel Tech Report. For more information, visit http://www.revinate.com.
About HotelTechReport:
HotelTechReport.com helps 170k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape. We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind. Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.
For media inquiries:
Casey Munck
Senior Director of Marketing
Revinate
SOURCE Revinate