WOODSTOCK, Ill., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®; a leading zero emissions Mac and PC technology company and one of the world's most respected providers of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions and performance upgrade kits, announced the availability of the new Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD, in capacities from 240GB up to 4TB. OWC's newest 2.5-inch SATA SSD is among the most versatile and reliable on the planet, featuring state-of-the-art components and engineering that bring older Macs and PCs up to current model performance levels.
The Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD is ideal for audio, video, photography editing, and production, for users who require sustained performance. They are the standard for use in video capture with Black Magic cameras, AJA and more, in situations where sustained write performance is critical, and when a drop in performance can lead to lost frames and production time. Some drives drop to 50-60MB/s after their cache is exhausted, but the Mercury Extreme Pro is up to 10x faster performance than what many drives deliver today after their peak speed is exhausted with as little as 2-3 percent of the drive written. When sustained performance is non-negotiable, the Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD has users covered end to end.
A 10-year Legacy of Class-Leading Performance and Reliability
When the first Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD was launched nearly a decade ago, it was built to be the fastest, most reliable, and longest endurance 2.5-inch SATA Solid State Drive available on the market. The evolution of OWC's premier 2.5-inch SATA SSD continues that legacy with up to 5X faster performance over the entirety of its capacity compared to other drives. For Macs or PCs with a 6G SATA drive bay, the Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD is the fastest 2.5-inch SSD available today, with rock-solid engineering to keep users working full speed ahead throughout its life for a lower Total Cost of Ownership.
Revitalize Beloved Macs & PCs into Modern Day Workhorses
With users' investment in apps plus time devoted to getting that beloved Mac or PC configured just the way they like, it makes sense for users to maximize the lifespan and longevity of their machine before retiring it. By revitalizing any Mac or PC with a Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD, it can be transformed to like-new performance levels. Built using today's highest quality NAND flash memory and controller design, the Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD delivers sustained real-world tested read/write speeds over 500MB/s throughout its storage capacity. From faster boots and application launch times to greatly improved system responsiveness, users will love using their "new" computer at a fraction of the cost of buying the latest model.
Highlights
- Ideal for high-performance computing, gaming, RAID, and audio/video/photo editing and capture applications including in-camera
- Starts Fast, Stays Fast: maintains consistent read/write speeds exceeding 500MB/s over entire drive capacity, many other drives slow down after only 2-3 percent use
- Saves Money: use drive until full vs. replacing slowed down drive
- Big Space: up to 4TB capacity for the largest projects
- A/V Ready: use with Blackmagic, SoundDevice, Atomos devices
- Universal Fit: includes full-sized spacer for 100% secure and compatible use in applications with 9.5mm drive height
- Peace of Mind Ownership: 5-Year Limited Warranty with award-winning live support
- Supercharges Macs and PCs: ideal for both notebooks and desktops
"With each passing day audio, video and graphic applications are demanding more and more from our machines whether you are an enthusiast or a production pro, and older Macs and PCs just can't keep up with those demands," said OWC founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "Most of our loyal customers are very fond of their current laptops and desktops and can't stand the thought of spending thousands to replace them, which is why we live by the mantra 'repair don't replace.' Our new state-of-the-art Mercury Extreme Pro 6G SSD sets a new benchmark for performance, reliability and warranty support in this category, and is the culmination of over a decade of brilliant engineering innovation by OWC."
Pricing & Availability
The OWC Mercury Extreme Pro 6G 4TB 2.5-inch SSD is available now at MacSales.com for $899.75. The Mercury Extreme Pro 6G line starts at 240GB for $79.75.
About OWC
Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, to the audio recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.
Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.
© 2020 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.