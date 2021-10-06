PARKER, Colo., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Revival AI, a Bible customization firm driven by some of today's most groundbreaking technology, is pleased to announce the launch of its Regulation A+ equity crowdfunding campaign. This offering welcomes investors of all levels of experience and income, allowing them to own part of the future of Bible publishing and customization—one that ensures beauty, efficiency, precision, and affordability. From start to finish, that future is made in the USA.
A Better Way
A growing number of traditional manufacturing and industrial practices are being transformed by smart technology and automation. Revival AI, recognizing the demand shift toward customization, is harnessing today's most cutting-edge technologies to bring Bible publishing into the 21st century.
Unlike today's tedious and error-prone Bible design and manufacturing processes, almost all of which are completed by hand in China, Revival AI's system is driven by AI-powered software, allowing users to customize their Bibles in real time. Each Bible is then printed and finished autonomously via robotics, lasers, and ultrasonic technology. Customization options include translations and verses, fonts (and sizes), devotional notes, branding, cover designs, finishings, and more.
Preserving & Securing the Unaltered Word
Even with a vast array of personalization options, Revival AI embraces the importance of remaining faithful to God's sacred, unaltered Word. "We are not changing the words of the Bible in any way," co-founders Bill and Kristin Robinson noted. "We're simply utilizing the most advanced technology to make the Gospel as personalized as possible. For the first time ever, mature and new believers alike can dive deeper into their faith by building custom Bibles that suit their individual needs. And the final products will likely be priced between $30 and $200, because as part of our mission, affordability means accessibility."
Revitalizing American Industry
Part of Revival AI's mission is to bring Bible printing back to the U.S. Currently, the vast majority of Bibles are mass-printed in China, which is costly and detrimental to the environment. By harnessing the most advanced technology and automation, Revival AI is not only revolutionizing the Bible printing industry, but also eliminating the waste associated with mass production overseas. Moreover, Revival AI plans to license its technology to Christian publishers and ministries, which aims to increase their margins while allowing them to sell custom Bibles that are made in America. Finally, the company's technology and content will be stored on Revival AI's own world-class servers, protecting against outside influences and censorship.
A People-Led Effort
Under its Regulation A+ offering, Revival AI seeks to raise $20 million. Shares are $1 each, with a minimum investment of $100. This offering is open to investors of all income and experience levels, and is accessible on our website, where investors can also find our SEC-qualified Offering Circular.
Regulation A+, also known as "equity crowdfunding," allows the general public to own a part of Revival AI. "We opted for the crowdfunding route because it allows both everyday people and large investors to be a part of the future of God's Word," Kristin stated. "Revival AI's technology allows custom Bibles to be individually printed with the language, translation, and study and devotional notes that the customer chooses—and bound in as modest or ornate a cover as the customer designs. On top of that, those with visual impairments, such as poor eyesight and dyslexia, now have the unique ability to choose the font size and style of a custom Bible, helping to remove unnecessary physical barriers to reading and understanding Scripture."
"At the end of the day, we are utilizing advanced technology to fulfill the Great Commission," Bill added. "By God's grace, we're revolutionizing the Bible publishing industry through artificial intelligence and automation. Those who invest in Revival AI will own part of a company dedicated to proclaiming, promoting, and protecting God's Word."
Revival AI launched its paid advertising campaign on Monday in honor of the anniversary of the first complete English translation of the Bible, printed in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1535.
Securities are offered pursuant to Regulation A+ by Entoro Securities, an SEC-registered, FINRA-member broker-dealer. Investors are encouraged to read the Offering Circular prior to investing.
