NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City will soon be free from pandemic restrictions and Digital Marketing and Creative Agency, East End Yovth, founded by Kevin Poirier, a digital marketing expert, and Sam Norval, a world-renowned artist, photographer, and creative director, are on a mission to help lower Manhattan rebuild stronger than ever.
As ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic, NYC businesses were hit incredibly hard. It is estimated over one third of small businesses were forced to close permanently while many were left relying on PPE and various loans to survive during closure.
For East End Yovth founders, this has been devastating to watch as the two have a combined 40+ years of residency in lower Manhattan. Kevin Poirier lives with his family in Battery City Park, and it's the city Sam, who resides in SOHO, became an American citizen in, voted in his first Presidential election, and had his first gallery showing.
East End Yovth is aware bringing lower Manhattan back to life will be no easy feat, but they also know that New York is infamously known for its strength, resilience, and community. That is why they are offering pro-bono digital marketing and creative services to several small businesses throughout lower Manhattan. From SoHo, NoHo, Tribeca, East Village etc., supporting local restaurants, gyms, boutiques, florists, and bakeries, East End Yovth is aiming to ensure that local businesses reopen with a heightened degree of online visibility as well as have websites that help convert user traffic into customer acquisition.
They will do this by providing Search Engine Optimization services at no-charge. This service involves the optimization of a businesses website so that the site shows up in general inquiry on search engines such as Google, Bing or Yahoo. SEO is one of the most lucrative digital marketing services for professional lead generation. They are also creating incredible content for these businesses to leverage in support of their aim to increase online conversions.
"We all feel the city is about to have an influx of tourists as well as the return of many residents that left temporarily during the months of the pandemic. All businesses should aim to optimize their entire digital environment as prospective customers will be searching for their services and products more over the next six months than we've seen pre-pandemic. Converting this online traffic will lead to the revitalization of local business and aid in the recovery of lower Manhattan" says Kevin and Sam.
East End Yovth offers Website Development, Content Generation, Social Media Management, SEO, Graphic Design, Production, and Online Advertising.
To reach out to East End Yovth, businesses can contact Sam Norval and Kevin Poirier at:
Website: https://eastendyovth.com/
Email: hello@eastendyovth.com
Phone: 917.803.8112
IG: @EastEndYovth
Media Contact
Jennifer Mancini, Mancini Media Strategy, +1 2077302245, jennifer@mancinimediastrategy.com
SOURCE East End Yovth