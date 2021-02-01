BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reviving Mind today announced its new evidence-based and multi-disciplinary 360° Mental Health Therapy and Wellness program. The program, now commercially available, is an alternative approach for preventing and managing mental health challenges such as stress, depression, and anxiety through integrated online group therapy and health and wellness coaching through Lifestyle Medicine techniques for optimal outcomes.
Therapist-led groups serve as a sounding board and provide support. They ease a sense of isolation and promote social skills development. Lifestyle Medicine coaching leverages a healthy diet, physical activity, sleep, and strategies to avoid risky substances. It helps clients manage emotions, confront negative thinking, improve relationship skills, and reduce stress and anxiety, all of which bolsters mental health. Reviving Mind's unique approach of having dual-trained therapists that double as lifestyle medicine coaches is a game-changer in addressing mental health and lifestyle challenges. It provides the continuum of care to clients needed to improve outcomes that are traditionally very difficult to achieve.
Reviving Mind's therapist-coaches prepare personalized healthy food, physical activity, and sleep programs. In addition, they teach mindfulness techniques to help patients with their overall mood and reduce tobacco and alcohol dependencies.
"Almost 20% of U.S. adults live with a mental illness; nearly three in five didn't receive treatment. The Reviving Mind team is driven to address these mental health challenges," said Rahul Sharma, founder and CEO of Reviving Mind. "Our team is motivated by the prospect of helping individuals access care for their mental health issues conveniently and cost effectively. More than that, we're looking to support patients in their drive to improve their overall health. We're excited to formally announce our program today and to bring it to more people."
"The group has helped me greatly with my stress and anxiety. The group members helped me through the tough times, and the therapist could not be better. I am grateful for Reviving Mind," said a Reviving Mind Client.
Rahul is a serial entrepreneur, having sold his previous company. Reviving Mind is backed by area investors.
