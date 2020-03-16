TROY, Mich., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Revize announced today that they will be introducing a brand new voter tool by the name of Election Connection by Revize. Election Connection will provide municipalities a bundle of tools for citizens to easily find information on upcoming elections. There are three main sections included in the bundle:
- Where/When Do I Vote?
- Am I Registered?
- Frequently Asked Questions
By simply entering an address, users can find their designated polling locations; which include the dates, times, and a Google Map view with the option for directions. Website visitors can also check to see if they are registered to vote by entering a few pieces of information if not there are also directions on how to register. The Frequently Asked Questions section allows the community to add their own questions that may pertain to more local voting specifications.
Revize has made this tool available to all existing county clients at no cost. Once a county requests the tool, Revize will install a custom version of Election Connect with the county's logo. Along with providing it to existing clients for free, Revize is giving away 50 versions of Election Connection to the first 50 who sign up, regardless if they are a Revize client or not.
Tools like Election Connection will help municipalities cut down on the questions they receive through email and over the phone, freeing up more time for them to focus on the logistics of providing a smooth election. Not only is Election Connection designed for the 2020 elections, but it can be used for any future elections for years to come.
About Revize: Founded in 1995, Revize dedicated itself to enhancing the communications of municipalities, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through simplified information management technologies. Revize's innovative web design, content management system, and a suite of web applications are designed specifically to help our clients engage effectively with their constituents.
The Revize client base includes government agencies such as Arcadia, CA, St. Petersburg, FL, Troy, MI, Des Moines, IA, Oswego County, NY, and many others.