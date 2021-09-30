ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pigeon, a new platform focused on revolutionizing customer service, announces official launch of the Pigeon app and web portal. Pigeon is the first advanced human-to-human engagement platform that gives consumers control to reach any business at any time while making customer service easier and more intuitive for businesses.
Delivering a flawless customer journey is more important than ever for any business's success and client retention; however, as businesses focus on implementing automation technology, their consumers are getting neglected. Consumers are forced to adapt to a different system for every business, and often waste valuable time navigating inadequate bots or phone trees. Not only is this frustrating for both consumers and businesses, but it also leaves many businesses unclear on their customer's journey and needs.
Pigeon hopes to solve that.
"We are thrilled to announce a platform that finally bridges the gap between customer desires and business needs." said Pigeon CEO and Founder, Leon Redensky. "Our vision is to become the go-to platform for simple and consistent customer service across all businesses, which will ultimately increase customer satisfaction and business productivity. We are proud to offer a product that customers will benefit from as much as businesses."
Founded in 2018, Pigeon Platform, Inc. (Pigeon) is looking to disrupt the customer service market by empowering consumers and providing them the ability to reach out to a specific individual or group at any business directly via a singular platform – the Pigeon app. Pigeon's mission is to standardize all customer service interactions by offering consumers a singular point of entry to address all their day-to-day service needs. Consumers will be able to engage with their bank, school, township, car dealership, doctor and member club, all from one place.
For businesses, the benefit Pigeon offers goes beyond making consumers feel satisfied that the business is adapting to their needs; Pigeon also makes it easy to collaborate across your entire organization, seamlessly pass information back and forth in real time, and address other service related processes all in the Pigeon platform. Pigeon is also built to support business growth, making it especially unique and valuable for new and growing business.
This initial version 1.0 launch is currently live with select businesses that are participating in Pigeon's Early Access Program. Following the Early Access Program, Pigeon plans to roll-out more broadly later this year with more advanced features and a wider range of businesses.
Pigeon Business is available on desktop or app (iOS or Android), and Pigeon Customer is available on app (iOS or Android).
