SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PXG, the global golf research and development powerhouse, has unleashed its revolutionary, first generation of golf clubs for true beginners. Because golf is tough enough, all-new PXG® 0211 Z Golf Clubs are engineered to make it incredibly easy for novice and occasional golfers with erratic swings to find success on the golf course.
Designed as a 10-piece full bag, the all-new PXG 0211 Z lineup introduces a PXG Driver, Fairway, Hybrid, and six game-changing Hybrid-Irons (6-9, PW, S). A PXG 0211 Putter with Runway Reticle alignment technology, as well as a PXG golf bag and hat round out the set.
"We know what beginner and occasional golfers are up against," said PXG Founder and CEO Bob Parsons. "So, we decided to develop a revolutionary product that aligns with their ability. Our testing has shown that these clubs are so good that beginners start enjoying the game with a full bag after just one lesson from their local pro."
For those who have had the occasion to play with the new 0211 Z Golf Clubs, it's near impossible to get the clubs out of their hands. From golf newcomer to teaching pro, early feedback has been a resounding thumbs up:
"Man, your clubs are amazing! Makes a newbie look good!! Took lessons today." – Male, First Time Golfer
"Sticks are amazing, genuinely completely changed my game." – Male, Beginner
"It is almost impossible for a mishit ball to turn into a disaster. In fact, I've used them several times and haven't had any shots that were complete misses. And best of all, when I hit them just right in the sweet spot – well the results are incredible. I also was super thrilled about the complete set – I think it's great to have fewer clubs in my bag. It is far less intimidating." – Female, Occasional Golfer
"I love my new clubs because they have elevated my game to the point that I can play rounds with friends and feel confident. I use all the clubs in my bag now. I used to just stick to the few clubs (3) I felt sure l could hit. Plus, they are super chic. I get compliments all the time." – Female, Social Golfer
"I wanted to let you know your new 0211 Z Golf Clubs are incredible and will change the game for anybody who is just starting out." – Male, Teaching Professional
Stemming from PXG's flagship golf clubs and with innovative new technologies baked into the product design, the all-new 0211 Z lineup prioritizes ease of use for novice and occasional golfers alike.
The 0211 Z Driver, 0211 Z Fairway, and 0211 Z Hybrid Woods feature an innovative low-profile, carbon fiber head design and a high-speed face made from premium materials. Each club also presents PXG's proprietary Precision Weighting Technology and vibration dampening Honeycomb TPE Inserts. These technologies work in concert to deliver all out forgiveness on mishits and a high trajectory on every shot.
Helping to promote a higher launch, more spin, and a higher moment-of-inertia (MOI) off the tee, the PXG 0211 Z Driver presents an oversized clubhead design, 16-degrees of loft, and a tall, high speed Ti412 face. Dual Honeycomb TPE Inserts optimize the center-of-gravity (GC) location and improve sound and feel.
The PXG 0211 Z Fairway and Hybrid designs promote a low, deep CG location and high MOI. The crown geometry presents dropped heel and toe areas to help keep spin in an optimal range. The squared face, made from high strength HT1770 stainless steel, creates a larger face area for maximum ball speed even on off-center hits. The Honeycomb TPE Insert moves the CG low and back in the clubhead for additional forgiveness.
PXG 0211 Z Hybrid-Irons offer a unique, hollow-bodied construction that incorporates the distance producing technology of a hybrid and the trajectory of an iron to deliver PXG's highest flying, easiest to hit, most forgiving irons - yet. The clubhead construction, including the large profile, allows for an extremely deep CG, which promotes forgiveness and an effortless, high trajectory. The two-tone cosmetic with a wrapped groove creates a defined topline and sole shape.
Shipping now, PXG 0211 Z is available as a 10-piece Full Bag ($1,695 including a bag and hat), a 3-piece Woods set ($795), or as a 6-piece Hybrid-Irons set ($795). For more information, purchase online, or schedule a golf club fitting, visit http://www.PXG.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.
ABOUT PARSONS XTREME GOLF
American entrepreneur and philanthropist Bob Parsons founded PXG - Parsons Xtreme Golf - in 2014. Leveraging breakthrough technology and sophisticated manufacturing processes that integrate high-performance alloys, PXG produces some of the finest golf clubs in the world.
PXG's professional staff includes Zach Johnson, Pat Perez, Wyndham Clark, Joel Dahmen, James Hahn, Jim Herman, Grant Hirschman, Sung Kang, Jason Kokrak, Scott Langley, Danny Lee, Luke List, Henrik Norlander, Kyle Stanley, Hudson Swafford, Lydia Ko, Celine Boutier, Austin Ernst, Mina Harigae, Megan Khang, Christina Kim, Katherine Kirk, Brittany Lang, Haley Moore, Ryann O'Toole, Gerina Piller, Jennifer Song, Mariah Stackhouse, and Linnea Strom.
PXG offers a complete lineup of right- and left-handed clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges, and putters, as well as high-performance, sport fashion apparel and accessories.
