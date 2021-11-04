SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JTC Americas (formerly NES Financial) has entered into an agreement to provide fund administration services for RevOZ Fund III, LP, a fund facilitated by RevOZ Capital, an award-winning opportunity zone platform focused on high-impact real estate developments in Opportunity Zone communities across the country.
RevOZ's recent investments include 421 Penn, a 230-unit mixed-use project in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana; the 660 J Street office repositioning project in Sacramento, CA, and a recently-opened behavioral health facility for at-risk youth in San Bernardino, California. Several additional projects are planned in emerging urban markets across the country.
JTC Americas has been the leader in OZ fund administration since the program's inception, offering purpose-built solutions that leverage technology to streamline complicated tax and administrative requirements with embedded security, transparency, and regulatory compliance at each step of an investment's life cycle, lowering operating costs while minimizing risk.
This extensive experience will aid RevOZ in its desire to take an honest look at the effectiveness of projects from an impact standpoint, as JTC has pioneered best practices for impact reporting in Opportunity Zones.
"We chose JTC Americas because they're able to combine experience in traditional Private Equity with tools designed specifically for Opportunity Zones," said Lisa Bhathal Merage, Managing Partner and Chief Impact Officer at RevOZ Capital. "JTC's social impact measurement tools can help us quantify the positive effects these projects will have on their communities."
Founded in 2018, RevOZ Capital, is a dedicated Opportunity Zone investor committed to both delivering long-term value to investors and contributing to the revitalization of underserved communities. Focused exclusively on Opportunity Zones, RevOZ has established itself as an industry leader with a portfolio totaling over $600 million in total capitalization. In 2019, RevOZ was recognized by GlobeSt.com with the Opportunity Zone Investor of the Year Award.
RevOZ's Social Impact Council, comprised of diverse, multidisciplinary leaders with deep community, government and business expertise, advises on its overall social impact strategy to ensure strong community engagement, impact assessment and fund transparency and reporting.
"The Opportunity Zones initiative, while still early in its lifecycle, is beginning to show what a powerful tool it can be to help lift communities that have been left behind," said Reid Thomas, Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director of JTC Americas. "RevOZ's commitment to improving distressed neighborhoods and measuring the impact its investments make are vital to the overall success of the program."
To learn more about JTC Americas' Opportunity Zones fund administration services, please visit nesfinancial.com/opportunity-zones.
About JTC Americas
JTC Americas, formerly NES Financial, is the North American division of JTC, a global leader in corporate, private client, and fund administration with over $130 billion in AUM and a team of more than 1,200 across 26 jurisdictions. Widely known for its expertise in specialty financial administration, JTC offers solutions for markets characterized by high administrative complexity such as impact/ESG, 1031 exchanges and EB-5.
JTC acquired NES Financial in 2020, positioning JTC Americas as the leading provider of third-party administrative solutions to US impact investment sectors, including the Opportunity Zones initiative and the EB-5 Program, as well as to private equity fund managers and 1031 exchange participants. The company's technology-driven solutions streamline best practices in these markets by simplifying specialized financial transactions, reducing back-office overhead, curtailing fraud and abuse, and offering security, transparency and regulatory compliance through each step of an investment's life cycle. For more information, visit jtcamericas.com.
About RevOZ Capital
RevOZ Capital facilitates the revitalization of Opportunity Zones by providing co-investment capital for institutional quality projects. RevOZ's proven approach is a product of the founders' deep experience in urban redevelopment, capital markets and decades of cycle-tested commercial real estate (CRE) experience. RevOZ has been recognized as a pioneer in the Opportunity Zone arena and was named "Opportunity Zone Investor of the Year" by Globe St. in 2019. RevOZ has developed unrivaled expertise in navigating the regulatory complexities as well as a rigorous deal selection process for qualifying Opportunity Zone projects. For more information about RevOZ, visit revozcapital.com.
