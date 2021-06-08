ATLANTA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, RevPartners announced that it achieved diamond in HubSpot's Solutions Partner Program in 5 months, making RevPartners one of the fastest tiering HubSpot partner to diamond In HubSpot history. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.
The partner program is designed to acknowledge those HubSpot solutions partners who have not only brought the inbound message to the most clients, but also those who executed CRM sales and marketing strategies to the highest standards. (HubSpot places its) solution partners in tiers using a combination of metrics, looking at monthly recurring revenue (MRR) acquired and managed, retention, and software engagement. Only ~ 2% of the 5,500 HubSpot solution partners are diamond. It requires $15,000 of Sold MRR and $49,000 Managed MRR.
"During our kick-off call, RevPartners committed to be a diamond partner by the end of 2021. Understanding their business, background, and expertise, I knew they were very capable of hitting this goal. What I didn't know was that they would hit diamond in record time! It's been amazing to witness RevPartner's growth and success within HubSpot's Partner Program. They really leaned into the platform, built internal relationships, and led with best practices. Congratulations RevPartners!" -Nicole Reyes, HubSpot Channel Consultant
"RevPartners is legit. They are exactly the partner type HubSpot needs to become the #1 CRM platform for scaling companies." Nick Saltzman - HubSpot Channel Account Manager
Over the past five months, RevPartners has grown its business by incorporating sales and marketing strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. RevPartners works with scaling companies to design, build, and execute revenue operations in the HubSpot CRM to support holistics go to marketing strategies. For less than a full time employee, their partners get a seasoned inhouse RevOps department that works to supercharge revenue - more experience, less risk, and better value.
Notable milestones and achievements include:
- 12/23/20: RevPartners becomes a HubSpot solution partner
- 01/15/21: Garden City Invest in RevPartners
- 02/15/21: RevPartners achieves gold tier in 2 months
- 03/15/21: RevPartners achieves platinum tier in 3 months
- 05/15/21: RevPartners achieves diamond tier in 5 months
- 05/27/21: RevPartners completes over 115 Certifications; Has over a 1:11 employee to certification ratio.
"RevPartners has worked incredibly hard to reach the diamond tier in just five months, which is a testament to their commitment to serving their customers. Congratulations to the team on this exciting achievement." - Channing Ferrer, HubSpot VP Sales Operations and Strategy
About RevPartners:
RevPartners helps scaling companies supercharge their revenue with a unique Revenue Operations as a Service (RevOps) package that gives businesses access to seasoned Revenue Operations earlier in their growth journey. To learn more visit: revpartners.io
