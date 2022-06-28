Expands third-party patient financing options available within PersonaPay with latest integration
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions, and CarePayment, the industry leader for integrated patient financial engagement, financing, and payments, today announced the integration of CarePayment within RevSpring's PersonaPay™ payment portal making it easier for patients to get help paying their medical bills.
Patients can choose the CarePayment financing program within PersonaPay after being identified—either through RevSpring's analytics or via the provider's business rules. CarePayment financing is available to all patients at all payment touchpoints. With CarePayment, patients always receive 0.00% APR financing, all within the PersonaPay portal. CarePayment financing can also be applied automatically to pre-bad debt accounts for those patients who need help and have been non-responsive to other efforts.
"RevSpring is delighted to again expand patient financing options within PersonaPay," said Casey Williams, senior vice president of payments at RevSpring. "This integration with CarePayment is just the latest example of RevSpring's commitment to a sophisticated open architecture that makes it fast and easy for providers to combine best-of-breed applications to eliminate friction and expand options that benefit patients."
CarePayment CEO Ed Caldwell said, "CarePayment is excited to join forces with RevSpring to offer a seamless patient financial experience that providers can easily implement to make life easier for patients who use PersonaPay—many of whom are experiencing severe economic pain and crisis. As partners, we improve the financial health of patients and providers using advanced technology and innovation that drives financial success and fuels efficiencies and patient satisfaction."
This integration is available to any PersonaPay client who chooses CarePayment as their patient financing partner.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in patient engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from preservice to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. Visit revspringinc.com/healthcare to learn more.
About CarePayment
CarePayment is the leading patient financial engagement and financing company, designed to accelerate the transition of healthcare providers to the new digital, consumer-driven healthcare market. Powered by an integrated platform and analytics, our innovative patient financing solutions improve patient satisfaction and loyalty while delivering superior financial results. Offering recourse and non-recourse programs Pre-Care, Post-Care and Pre-Bad Debt, CarePayment helps all patients get the care they need, when they need it, while protecting the financial health of provider organizations so they can continue to offer valuable care to the community. CarePayment's 0.00% APR, patient-friendly financing is compliant with applicable state and federal consumer credit laws, requires no application, and is supported by a friendly US-based customer service staff. Accounts for the program are issued by Republic Bank & Trust Company, Member FDIC. Find more information at carepayment.com.
Media Contact
Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, kjacobsen@revspringinc.com
Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, kelliek@theharbingergroup.com
SOURCE RevSpring