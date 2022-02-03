NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare financial engagement and payment solutions, today announced that Mark Coggin, a seasoned financial leader and healthcare technology industry veteran, joins the company as Chief Financial Officer. Coggin brings to RevSpring more than 20 years of financial leadership experience in healthcare technology organizations.
"I'm thrilled to have Mark join the executive team and have his support in financial and organizational leadership as we continue on our path of significant growth at RevSpring," said RevSpring CEO Scott MacKenzie. "I believe his knowledge and influence will help us propel RevSpring forward, which ultimately enables us to continue to strengthen the products and services we provide to our customers."
Prior to joining RevSpring, Coggin held financial leadership positions in several healthcare technology companies. Coggin was treasurer of Change Healthcare, where he provided financial and accounting leadership for the company through a series of transformative mergers, public offerings, and private equity transitions. During his time at Change Healthcare, Coggin was instrumental in supporting the financial and organizational integration of entities including WebMD, Emdeon and McKesson into the company that is today known as Change Healthcare. During his tenure, the organization quadrupled in size.
Most recently, Coggin was CFO of Adhere Health, a pioneer in breakthrough medication adherence technology, where his focus centered on team building and operational improvements during a critical stage of the company's growth. He began his career in public accounting with Arthur Andersen.
"I'm impressed by the excellent team and products that RevSpring has established, and the mark they have made on the healthcare industry," said Coggin. "Healthcare is an industry in need of transformational solutions to support their goals around efficiency, patient experience, and financial health. I'm excited to work for a company that has the ability and agility to take advantage of the tremendous opportunity they have in front of them to expand critical value to the various stakeholders. I'm thrilled to join at this stage and be a part of the team's success."
Coggin will office in RevSpring's headquarters in Nashville, Tenn.
About RevSpring
RevSpring leads the market in patient engagement and payment solutions that inspire patients to participate in and pay for their healthcare. The company has built the industry's most comprehensive and impactful suite of patient engagement, OmniChannel communications and payment solutions backed by behavior analysis, propensity-to-pay scoring, contextual messaging, and user experience best practices. Using proprietary data analytics to tailor the engagement from pre-service to post-service, RevSpring improves the patient experience and outcomes for providers and their patients. To learn more, visit revspringinc.com/healthcare.
Media Contact
Kristen Jacobsen, RevSpring, 7639235280, kjacobsen@revspringinc.com
Kellie Kennedy, The Harbinger Group, 3129334903, kelliek@theharbingergroup.com
SOURCE RevSpring